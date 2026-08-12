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MARY POPPINS to be Presented at Highlands Theater in August

The cast features Lisette Garrido, John Moschitta Jr. and Zach Timson.

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MARY POPPINS to be Presented at Highlands Theater in August

Highlands Theater LA will present Mary Poppins, running August 7-23. Based on the beloved stories of P.L. Travers and the classic Disney film, Mary Poppins is led by Carter Thomas, who serves as both Director and Bert. Thomas has a uniquely personal connection to the musical: he was the original Michael Banks in the first National Tour of Mary Poppins, making his return to the world of the show especially meaningful. Now, years later, he brings that firsthand experience to the director's chair while stepping into the role of the charismatic chimney sweep who helps Mary transform the Banks family's world.

Lisette Garrido stars as the practically perfect Mary Poppins.The production includees John Moschitta Jr. as Admiral Boom. Zach Timson takes on the role of Robertson Ay.

From the moment Mary Poppins arrives, audiences can expect a production filled with visual surprises, beautiful staging, and theater magic. Featuring timeless favorites including 'A Spoonful of Sugar,' 'Jolly Holiday,' 'Step in Time,' 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,' and 'Feed the Birds,' this Mary Poppins is a night for audiences of all ages.

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Upcoming Shows
Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical
Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical
8/7 - 8/23/2026
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