Lou Spisto to Conclude 8-Year Tenure at Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles

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Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto will conclude his exceptional eight-year tenure on January 31, 2027, following a period of transformative leadership that has left the organization on strong financial and organizational footing. Spisto will transition into a consulting and advisory role through July 31, 2027, ensuring a seamless passing of the torch and providing steady guidance through the remainder of GMCLA's 48th season.

Spisto joined GMCLA in February 2019 at the request of its Board of Directors, stepping in just ahead of the organization's milestone 40th anniversary at a time when GMCLA was facing significant financial and organizational challenges. Working closely with the Board, chorus members, donors and community stakeholders, Spisto spearheaded an intensive organizational turnaround, restoring fiscal stability and establishing a sustainable foundation for the organization's future.

In the years since, GMCLA has maintained balanced operations while building significant cash reserves, growing its endowment and expanding its community and educational programs. Today, the organization has a multi-million dollar fund balance, marking a dramatic transformation from significant debt and accumulated deficit it faced when Spisto arrived in 2019.

That transformation continued despite the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought live performances to a halt and created enormous challenges for performing arts organizations throughout the country. GMCLA successfully navigated the shutdown, maintained its organizational stability and emerged from the pandemic positioned for renewed artistic and programmatic growth. Spisto secured extraordinary major multi-year grants from the Arts Recovery Fund and the Perenchio Foundation, further strengthening GMCLA's long-term financial position.

As Executive Producer, Spisto also expanded GMCLA's artistic ambitions and global profile, most recently conceiving and leading a highly successful European tour in August 2026. The tour included performances in London and Amsterdam during World Pride and culminated in a sold-out appearance at Amsterdam's renowned Concertgebouw.

"Leading GMCLA has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional life,' said Lou Spisto. 'I first became a fan of this remarkable organization in the 1990s, and I could never have imagined then that one day I would have the privilege of helping lead it through such an important period in its history. I am enormously proud of what we have accomplished together and deeply grateful to our Board, our chorus members, our Artistic Director and staff, our donors and audiences, and the extraordinary Los Angeles community that has supported GMCLA for nearly half a century."

During Spisto's tenure, GMCLA strengthened its position as one of the nation's leading LGBTQ+ arts organizations while expanding its work onstage, in schools and throughout the community. His leadership encompassed a major financial and organizational turnaround, the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and GMCLA's triumphant return to live performance, significant growth in financial resources and community programming, and major performances and collaborations at home and internationally.

The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Board of Directors will oversee the transition to the organization's next executive leader. Spisto will remain fully engaged as Executive Director & Producer through January 31, 2027, and thereafter as consultant and advisor through July 31, 2027.

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