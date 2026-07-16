Long Beach Film Festival to Make Inaugural Debut With Four Independent Features

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The Long Beach Film Festival (LBFF) has announced the official feature film lineup for its inaugural festival, bringing four acclaimed independent films, and the filmmakers behind them, to the historic Art Theatre Long Beach on Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30, 2026. The festival also announced that weekend passes are on sale, with individual screening tickets to be released soon. Multiple short form films in four film blocks and additional programming will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

"Our vision has always been to create a festival that feels both world-class and deeply rooted in Long Beach," said Hunter Stiebel, Director of Programming for the Long Beach Film Festival. "This first feature lineup reflects the type of bold, original storytelling we hope audiences will come to expect from the festival for years to come. We're proud to welcome these filmmakers and share their work with our community."

Leading the inaugural lineup is Downbeat, a 91-minute independent drama directed by Danny Madden and produced by Vanishing Angle. The film follows a musician caught between his personal life and artistic ambitions, offering an intimate exploration of creativity, sacrifice and the pursuit of purpose. Fresh off a celebrated run at this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) Film & TV Festival, the film has earned praise for its authentic storytelling and nuanced performances. The ensemble cast includes Daniel Rashid, Addie Weyrich, Arkira Chantarantananond, Terence Nance and Christie Lynn Smith, bringing emotional depth to this character-driven story.

Also featured is Ugly Cry, an 84-minute psychological horror film that follows an aspiring actor whose devastating audition sends her spiraling into a dangerous obsession with perfection. Starring Emily Robinson, Robin Tunney, Ryan Simpkins and Aaron Dominguez, the film delivers a chilling exploration of ambition, identity and the emotional cost of chasing success in the entertainment industry.

Blending romance and science fiction, Again Again is a feature-length film that follows Agatha, a woman who has spent ten years reliving the same day before finally escaping the time loop, only to discover that facing an entirely new day may be even more terrifying than repeating the last. Starring Mia Moore Marchant and Aria Taylor, with supporting cast Abigail Thorn and Jon Meggison, the imaginative film offers a fresh and thought-provoking take on love, identity, fate and second chances.

Rounding out the inaugural lineup is Rescued, a 126-minute drama written, directed by and starring Long Beach filmmaker DJ Hale. Filmed in Long Beach, the heartfelt drama follows a man experiencing homelessness whose life is transformed after adopting a stray dog. The film highlights themes of hope, resilience and second chances while showcasing recognizable Long Beach locations throughout the story. Actress Lindsay Shaw, known for her roles in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and Pretty Little Liars, also stars in the film.

Beyond the screenings, the Long Beach Film Festival is designed to be an immersive celebration of filmmaking. An Opening Night Party will kick off the weekend's festivities, while the Filmmakers Lounge will se`rve as a central gathering place where filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences can connect through conversations, networking and collaboration.

Selections for the four short film blocks, additional special guests and festival programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Produced in partnership with the Arts Council for Long Beach and Visit Long Beach, the filmmaker-led festival was created to celebrate bold storytelling while fostering meaningful connections between filmmakers and audiences.

"Long Beach is one of the most diverse and vibrant creative communities in the country, and that spirit is at the heart of this festival," said Andi Orendain, Director of Advancement and Community Partnerships. "We want audiences to experience incredible films while also creating meaningful moments with the filmmakers who brought them to life. That's what makes this festival special."

Created by filmmakers for filmmakers, the Long Beach Film Festival is committed to championing independent cinema while establishing Long Beach as a destination for creative storytelling. Hosted at the iconic Art Theatre Long Beach, the inaugural festival brings together international filmmaking talent alongside local creators in an intimate setting designed to celebrate the art of cinema and the community that surrounds it.

Ahead of the festival, LBFF will host a special fundraising event on Wednesday, July 29, offering guests an exclusive evening with the DJ Hale of Rescued. The intimate event will include a filmmaker conversation, wine, hors d'oeuvres, sneak previews from the inaugural festival and the opportunity to win an all-access pass to the LBFF Filmmakers Lounge and nightly mixers. Proceeds will benefit LBFF StoryLab, the festival's youth filmmaking initiative dedicated to empowering the next generation of Long Beach storytellers.

Weekend festival passes are available now with individual screening tickets coming. To purchase tickets and learn more visit www.longbeachfilmfestival.org.

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