Langley Ukulele Ensemble to Perform at Armstrong Theatre, Presented by TOCA

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The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation (TOCA) will present the Langley Ukulele Ensemble on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Armstrong Theatre in Torrance.

Celebrating 45 years of musical excellence, the Langley Ukulele Ensemble has earned worldwide recognition for transforming the humble ukulele into a sophisticated and expressive concert instrument. Performing up to 60 concerts annually, the Ensemble has appeared on prestigious stages around the globe, sharing the spotlight with acclaimed artists such as Bobby McFerrin and performing at major international events including the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Audiences can expect a performance featuring an eclectic repertoire that spans classical masterworks, orchestral transcriptions, jazz and swing, folk traditions from around the world, and contemporary favorites. Utilizing multiple ukulele voices alongside bass, percussion, and vocals, the Ensemble creates a rich, polished sound that challenges expectations and showcases the remarkable versatility of the instrument.

Beyond their exceptional musicianship, the Langley Ukulele Ensemble is celebrated for inspiring joy, connection, and optimism through every performance. As one of Canada's most respected youth music organizations, the Ensemble serves as a powerful example of the talent, dedication, and artistic promise of today's young musicians.

The Langley Ukulele Ensemble will perform at the Armstrong Theatre on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets and additional information are available through the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation.

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