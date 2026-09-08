LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Set for Porchlight's Biograph Theater Run

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The award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the first mainstage production of its 32nd season, Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Porchlight’s Elaine Cohen and Arlen Ruben Artistic Director, Michael Weber with choreography by Nataki Rennie and music direction by David Fiorello. The first fully staged production presented in Porchlight’s new home, the historic Biograph Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave, runs November 4 - December 13, 2026.

For more than four decades, this Tony Award-winning musical has delighted millions of fans around the world with the funny and frightening story of the shy shop assistant, his coworker crush and a mysterious, carnivorous plant. Written by the powerhouse team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin), Little Shop of Horrors takes audiences on a wild trip where love and world domination meet at a Skid Row floral shop.

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors features (in order of appearance) Kiana Beverly (Chiffon), Donnalesly Fondjo (Crystal), Aneesah Jemei (Ronnette), Andrew Linden (Seymour Krelborn), Steve McDonagh (Mr. Mushnik), Alina Taber* (Audrey), Juwon Tyrel Perry* (Audrey II - Voice), Josh Bernaski (Audrey II - Puppeteer) and Adam Fane* (Orin Scrivello, DDS, and Everybody Else).

Stand-by understudies are (in alphabetical order) Daryn Alexus (Stand-by Understudy Chiffon, Ronnette and Crystal), Erline Dorcy (Stand-by Understudy Chiffon, Ronnette and Crystal), Tyler Ehrenberg (Stand-by Understudy Audrey II - Puppeteer), Niki-Charisse Franco (Stand-by Understudy Audrey II - Voice) Sam Hook (Stand-by Understudy Seymour Krelborn) and Grace Reidenauer (Stand-by Understudy Audrey).

The creative team includes Rachel West (production manager), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (scenic and properties designer), Gregory Graham (Costume Designer), Max Maxin IV+ (lighting designer) and Matthew Chase (sound designer/sound supervisor), Kevin Barthel (wig designer), Bill Walters* (stage manager), Katie Nowak (assistant stage manager) Nick Peebles (scenic supervisor), Kristi Martens (costume supervisor), Riley Woods (lighting supervisor), Cecelia Chan (Assistant Properties Designer), Tristin Hall (intimacy / violence designer) and Linda Madonia (company manager).

*Member of Actor’s Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers

+United Scenic Artists (Local USA 829), the union of professional designers, artists and craftspeople in the entertainment industry.

“Bringing Little Shop of Horrors to the Biograph Theater is an extraordinary moment in the history of Porchlight Music Theatre,” said Weber. “This historic space has such a rich and fascinating connection to Chicago, and we’re thrilled to begin a new chapter for Porchlight by making the Biograph our home for this season. Little Shop of Horrors is the perfect show to launch this adventure: it’s wildly entertaining, deliciously dark and filled with unforgettable music, while the Biograph also offers the theatrical intimacy our audiences have come to love. We’re especially excited to welcome two terrifically talented leading actors making their Porchlight debuts as “Seymour” and “Audrey”. We can’t wait to introduce them to our audiences, welcome everyone into the Biograph and experience this beloved musical together in this comfortable and gracious new setting.”

The Little Shop of Horrors performance schedule is Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Little Shop of Horrors is included in Porchlight’s 2026-2027 subscription series, available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Single tickets are reserved seating and are on sale for $28 - $98.

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