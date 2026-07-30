LE BALLET JAZZ NOIR to Bring Film Noir Dance to Avalon Hollywood

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Luminario Ballet will present Le Ballet Jazz Noir on Sunday, October 18, at the Avalon Hollywood, featuring an evening of world premiere and revived works by the company's artistic directors and guest choreographers. The event will also honor Allen Walls, Executive Director of the World Choreography Awards.

Led by Co-Artistic Directors Judith FLEX Helle and Damien Diaz, the program celebrates the intersection of ballet, jazz, contemporary dance, and immersive theatrical performance through a series of new creations inspired by music, film, visual art, and culture.

Among the evening's premieres is a new work by Judith FLEX Helle exploring the contrasting imagery of "Bikinis vs. Burkas," examining women's bodies through the lens of identity, freedom, and perception. The piece is set to music by Alice Coltrane, Sofian Rouge/Zwart, and Queen.

Damien Diaz will premiere an immersive dance-theatre work inspired by Edward Hopper's iconic painting Nighthawks. Performed to Igor Stravinsky's Ebony Concerto, the piece draws audiences into a cinematic, film noir-inspired world.

Guest choreographer Jackie Sleight, founder of LA Jazz Dance and LA Dance Magic, contributes two works to the program: El Gato Triste (The Sad Cat), set to music by Chuck Mangione, and We Got By, choreographed to music by Al Jarreau.

Luminario Ballet alumnus Adrian Hoffman, whose performance credits include Whim W'Him and BODYTRAFFIC, will premiere Voodoo Mama, set to music by Justin Hurwitz.

The evening will also feature a new aerial duet choreographed and performed by Dreya Weber. Set to music by Miles Davis and performed with Shannon Beach, the work combines aerial artistry with contemporary dance.

Additional performances and special guest appearances will be announced.

As part of the event, Luminario Ballet will honor Allen Walls, Executive Director of the World Choreography Awards, which recognize excellence in choreography across film, television, commercials, music videos, and other media.

The evening begins with a fundraising gala from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., featuring cocktails, canapés, dinner, a silent auction, a Fund-A-Need campaign, and the performance. Gala packages range from $450 to $650 per person.

Performance-only tickets are available beginning at 8:00 p.m., with VIP booth seating priced at $125 and balcony seating available from $40 to $80.

Le Ballet Jazz Noir will be presented Sunday, October 18, at the Avalon Hollywood, located at 1735 N. Vine Street in Hollywood.

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