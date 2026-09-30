LAS MIGAS to Perform at The Wallis in Beverly Hills

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Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present Las Migas, the two-time Latin GRAMMY-winning all-female quartet that has emerged as one of Spain's most internationally acclaimed contemporary flamenco acts, for one night only, Thursday, November 12 at 7:30pm.

Las Migas, “Breadcrumbs,” combine the roots of flamenco with Latin American music, jazz, classical influences and global folk traditions. Over more than two decades, the group has performed in more than 50 countries, building an international career defined by virtuosity, powerful live performances and a distinctly contemporary approach to flamenco.

Las Migas, Marta Robles, Paula Ramírez, Alicia Grillo and Laura Pacios, who are based in Barcelona, have established themselves as one of Spain's most internationally recognized bands. Their music is deeply rooted in Spanish tradition, while remaining adventurous, contemporary and open to influences from around the world.

For more than two decades, Las Migas have built one of the strongest international careers of any Spanish flamenco act. With music that blends the deepest traditions of flamenco with Latin American music, jazz, classical music and global folk, the quartet has performed in more than 50 countries across Europe, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East, with concerts in places as diverse as the United States, India, France, Egypt, Mexico, Cuba, Italy, Namibia, Jamaica, Algeria, Hong Kong, Germany, Chile, Sweden, Ukraine and Morocco, among many others.

Across their career, they have also collaborated with artists including Josemi Carmona, Kevin Johansen, El Kanka, Estrella Morente, Miguel Poveda, Raül Refree, Rozalén, Viva Suecia and Tomatito further demonstrating their ability to build musical bridges across genres and cultures.

In May 2025, Las Migas released their album “Flamencas,” a tribute to the essence and purity of flamenco, in which the band reshapes its language through a more contemporary and powerful lens. Its aesthetic strength is already reflected in the music video for the first single, “Celos”, directed by renowned fashion photographer Javier Biosca.

“Flamencas” is a passionate tribute to the essence of flamenco reimagined through a strikingly modern lens. Expect soaring vocals, fierce guitar work, propulsive percussion, and a stage presence that fills every inch of The Wallis. This is flamenco reimagined: sensual, powerful, and completely magnetic: the essence and purity of flamenco, while simultaneously pushing the genre forward.

Released in 2025, the album earned Las Migas their second Latin GRAMMY Award, following their 2022 win for “Libres.” They have also been awarded the MIN Award for Best Flamenco Album in 2019 and 2023 for their albums “Cuatro” and “Libres.”

More about Las Migas

Las Migas, one of Spain's most internationally acclaimed flamenco groups, will return to the United States this fall for an 11-city tour spanning the country from Houston to New York, Miami to Los Angeles, and across California and Arizona. The tour follows the Barcelona-based quartet's continued rise as one of the leading forces in contemporary flamenco.

At the heart of Las Migas is also a powerful artistic and social message. As an all-female band in a genre historically dominated by men, they have consistently challenged traditional expectations within flamenco. Through their music and performances, they celebrate female creativity, independence and solidarity while demonstrating that flamenco is not a static art form, but a living language capable of evolving across generations and borders.

More than a traditional concert tour, Las Migas are approaching each U.S. performance as an opportunity to connect with the musical identity of the city they are visiting. In addition to their own repertoire, the group will explore and reinterpret songs and musical traditions connected to each market, bringing the spirit of local music into their singular flamenco vocabulary. The result is intended to make each performance a distinct experience—rooted in Las Migas' unmistakable sound while reflecting the culture and character of the place where they are performing.

That spirit of reinterpretation is central to the group's artistic identity. In 2025, Las Migas released their own striking version of Joan Manuel Serrat's iconic 'Mediterráneo,' transforming the beloved Spanish classic through their distinctive combination of flamenco, violin, guitar and contemporary arrangements. The track was recorded in San Francisco during the group's 2024 U.S. tour, underscoring their ability to take familiar repertoire and make it entirely their own.

After an intense tour of the United States and Canada in 2024, with more than 25 concerts, the band continues its commitment to flamenco fusion on its new world tour, which will include such emblematic venues as the Palau de la Música Catalana and the Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío in Madrid.

Las Migas are one of the most admired bands on the Spanish music scene, with a vibrant, committed and profoundly musical approach that has won over 950,000 followers on Instagram and thousands of listeners around the world



Photo Credit: - Imática Studio

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