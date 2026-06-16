LADDIE LEPRECHAUN'S MAGICAL MUSICAL MORNINGS to Make Hollywood Fringe Debut

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Town of Trouble Studio will return to the Hollywood Fringe Festival this summer with the premiere of Laddie Leprechaun's Magical Musical Mornings, a new original musical filled with dystopian chaos, dark comedy and larger-than-life characters.

Set in a bizarre world where unwanted children are sold by their parents in exchange for gold, the musical follows four young protagonists as they attempt to escape the clutches of the deranged Laddie Leprechaun before they are swallowed up by his ever-expanding corporate machine.

Blending fantasy, satire and musical theatre, Laddie Leprechaun's Magical Musical Mornings offers a surreal theatrical adventure that explores power, greed and survival through an absurdist lens.

The cast features Riana Brodbin, Vincent Macias, Jake Noren, Olivia Rodriguez, Ashton Bianchi, Andrea Cortez and Francisco Martinez.

The production is directed by Ashton Bianchi and Paloma Cortes, with Andrea Cortez serving as assistant director and stage manager.

Laddie Leprechaun's Magical Musical Mornings marks Town of Trouble Studio's second appearance at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The company previously presented The Chosen One(s) at The Broadwater Black Box.

The production will play The Broadwater Second Stage as part of this year's festival lineup.

LADDIE LEPRECHAUN'S MAGICAL MUSICAL MORNINGS

Venue: The Broadwater Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

Performance Dates:

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

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