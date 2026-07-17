LA FREEWAY CIRCUIT to Tour Venice, North Hollywood & Highland Park This Fall

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The StageCrafts will once again bring some of Los Angeles' most acclaimed independent theatre productions to audiences across Southern California with the return of the 2026–2027 LA Freeway Circuit. The touring showcase launches Saturday, August 1, at The Electric Lodge in Venice before making stops at Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood this September and Outside In Theater in Highland Park this November.

This season's lineup is composed entirely of standout productions from the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival, led by the critically acclaimed My One Woman Show (The Search for a Truthful Moment), written and performed by Ovation Award-winning artist Stefan Marks. The production received the 2026 StageCrafts LA Freeway Circuit Invitation Award and was also nominated for both the Hollywood Fringe Award for Solo Theatre and the SOHO Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series.

"I love my friends and family dearly, but one of the best parts of writing and performing is when you get to expose the work to a new audience," said Marks. "I'm very excited to travel to these great theaters and meet new people. Very thankful The StageCrafts created this Freeway Series—it's such a great opportunity to cast a wider net and further explore the play."

August 1 Lineup at The Electric Lodge

The opening stop of the LA Freeway Circuit features five productions presented throughout the afternoon and evening on a single stage:

Another Distraction From the Epstein Files

2:30 p.m.

Written by Ray Richmond and directed by Lee Costello, this satirical drama follows Rebecca and Daniel, a politically engaged couple struggling to confront an unbearable truth unfolding in real time. Starring Jill Holden and Steve Hofvendahl.

Homecoming

3:30 p.m.

Written and performed by Dara Kosberg, this solo comedy explores grief, family, and forgiveness after a young woman receives news that her mother is dying while she is studying abroad in Australia.

Hold That Thought While I Scream

5:00 p.m.

Written and directed by Barrett DeYoung, the play is set inside a 1940s therapist's office, where a therapist attempts to maintain her professionalism through a parade of patients while quietly unraveling herself.

Glossolalia: An American Gothic Drama

6:30 p.m.

Written and directed by Christina Tinde Jesenski, the drama follows a preacher's daughter and her father's protégé as a secret romance unfolds outside an abandoned church, testing faith, guilt, and desire.

My One Woman Show (The Search for a Truthful Moment)

8:00 p.m.

Written and performed by Stefan Marks, the solo play follows an older man who, after being kicked out of a one-person show workshop, searches for one truthful moment that will allow him to complete his own "one woman show."

"Electric Lodge couldn't be more excited about hosting the LA Freeway Circuit for a second year," said Kent Jenkins, Associate Artistic Director of Electric Lodge. "As an organization, we are passionate about platforming bold, exciting, original work by artists and performers from all walks of life, and our partnership with the Circuit is a wonderful opportunity to be just that."

Tour Dates

Following its Venice kickoff, the LA Freeway Circuit will continue with additional stops throughout the fall:

September 19, 2026 – Theatre 68 Arts Complex, North Hollywood

November 14, 2026 – Outside In Theater, Highland Park

Additional engagements in January, March, and May 2027 will be announced at a later date.

About the LA Freeway Circuit

Launched in 2025 by The StageCrafts, the LA Freeway Circuit helps standout independent productions extend their lives beyond Hollywood while bringing acclaimed theatre to audiences throughout Greater Los Angeles. By partnering with neighborhood venues, the initiative creates new opportunities for artists while strengthening Southern California's independent theatre ecosystem.

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