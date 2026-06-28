1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE To Perform At Daredevil Arts Fest Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Debut
The satirical comedy will stage performances at Electric Lodge's Kelman Theater in Los Angeles.
1518: The Dancing Plague is set to play at the Daredevil Arts Festival this July, ahead of its debut at Edinburgh Fringe later this Summer.
Get ready to shake your A$$ and dance 'till you (hopefully) don't die. 1518: The Dancing Plague is a satirical comedy based on the very real outbreak of mass hysteria that led to uncontrollable dancing in medieval Europe. As the city of Strasbourg descends into chaos, two (capital P) Peasants, Katherine and Anna, rekindle their long-fractured romance. Meanwhile, authorities and clergy scramble to contain the mysterious outbreak. The chaos of the plague, both absurd and dire, reveals uncanny parallels to the crises of our modern age.
Written by Hannah Ponturo, the cast includes Britney Shields as The Town Crier, Nicole Souza as Katherine, Ryabrae 'Ngaide as Anna, Tallulah Jones as Margaret, Gilberto Ortiz as Jacob, Ann Marie Howard as Frau Troffea & Henry and Don Berman as The Priest.
Performances will take place at the Electric Lodge, Kelman Theater, LA on July 11 & 19th. Tickets can be purchased via at the performance's Eventbrite page.
This performance is part of the Daredevil Arts Festival, a multi-weekend performing arts festival co-presented by Electric Lodge and Pacific Resident Theatre, celebrating bold voices and multidisciplinary storytelling in the Venice community. Choose from over 50 performances running July 11-19 (with an Opening Night Party on July 10). Tickets are $15 per show or $125 for an All-Access Pass. View the full lineup at daredevilarts.org/shows
1518: The Dancing Plague will take the stage at Edinburgh Fringe from August 24-29 at the Studio at the SpaceTriplex located at The Prince Philip Building 19 Hill Place EH8 9DP. Tickets can be purchased at the Edinbirgh Fringe's website.
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