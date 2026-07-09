LA County Parks to Launch Free Summer Concert Series Across 27 Parks

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The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

"LA County Parks has always been a place where communities come together. With Sounds of LA County, we're expanding that tradition by creating new opportunities for local artists while giving residents free access to live music that reflects the unique culture of their own neighborhoods," said Norma E. García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. "This series celebrates the incredible talent found across Los Angeles County and reinforces our commitment to making arts and culture accessible to everyone."

When a County invests in its own artists, it strengthens the local creative economy, gives working musicians a meaningful platform, and reinforces that the arts are essential to community life. Every Sounds of LA County concert is an opportunity for residents to be part of that investment. By showing up, audiences are supporting local musicians and helping strengthen the cultural fabric of their own communities.

The programming spans Latin, R&B, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Reggae, Country, Americana, Indie, Indigenous, Dance, and Family genres, but is always tied to the specific cultural identity of each park community. With concerts taking place in parks throughout North, East, and South Los Angeles County-including La Puente, Sylmar, Antelope Valley, Carson, Azusa, West Covina, Palmdale, Lancaster, and more-audiences can expect a music festival experience that reflects the unique identity of each community.

Even the name was developed with intentionality. Los Angeles County isn't one sound, one culture, or one neighborhood. It is cumbia drifting from a backyard in East LA, neo-soul echoing through Rimgrove Park, norteño filling a park in La Puente on a Summer evening. Sounds of LA County reflects that diversity by celebrating the communities, cultures, and artists that define Los Angeles County.

This summer, Sounds of LA County brings 108 free concerts to 27 parks across the county, July 9 - August 29, inviting residents to experience original live music while supporting the artists shaping Los Angeles County's creative future.

About the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation manages 184 parks, 9 natural areas, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 42 public swimming pools, 25 splash pads, 14 lakes including 3 with swimming beaches, 250 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding; and the largest municipal golf system in the nation with 20 golf courses at 18 facilities. The department maintains four botanical gardens: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns the iconic Hollywood Bowl, and The Ford, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources. Visit:

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