John Gore, Gale Anne Hurd, & Guillermo del Toro Join Board of Trustees at the Academy Museum

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John Gore, Gale Anne Hurd, and Guillermo Del Toro have joined the Board of Trustees at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. As the governing body of the Academy Museum, the board ensures that the museum has a sustainable future and is accountable to the public by adopting and overseeing sound nonprofit governance policies and securing adequate resources to advance the museum’s mission.

“We are delighted to welcome John Gore, Gale Anne Hurd, and Guillermo Del Toro to the Academy Museum Board of Trustees,” said Academy Museum and Academy Collection Director and President Amy Homma. “Gale’s ongoing support of the museum since before we opened has made her an invaluable partner, and we are excited to have her more closely involved. We are thrilled to welcome John, whose vast experience and commitment to the arts will be a tremendous asset to our board. We are also excited to welcome Guillermo, an accomplished filmmaker aligned with our vision for public education and preservation of film history, and we look forward to the insight and creativity he will bring. Their diverse perspectives will help continue to expand the museum’s impact around the world. We look forward to collaborating with them as we advance the Academy Museum’s mission and build on momentum for the future.”

Board of Trustees members as of July 1, 2026 also include Chair Olivier de Givenchy, Vice-Chair Dr. Eric Esrailian, Secretary Patricia Bellinger Balzer, Treasurer Jim Gianopulos, Arnaud Boetsch, Effie T. Brown (honorary trustee), Anla Cheng, Tom Dolby, Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, Sid Ganis (honorary trustee), Julia S. Gouw, Ray Halbritter, Tom Hanks, Amy Homma, Lynette Howell Taylor, Cindy Huang, Travis Knight, Simon Kilmurry, Bill Kramer, Miky Lee, Eva Longoria, Hiro Matsuoka, Katherine L. Oliver, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Jason Reitman, Shira Ruderman, Ted Sarandos, Teddy Schwarzman, Kimberly Steward, Kim Taylor-Coleman, and Kevin Yeaman.

John Gore is an award-winning producer and entertainment entrepreneur whose work spans theatre, film, and television. He has received the most Tony Awards in history - 27, two Olivier Awards, two Emmy Awards, and he has been honored with the Actors Fund and UJA Medals of Honour. For the past five consecutive years, he has been named among Variety’s 500 Most Influential Business Leaders in Media.

As Founder and Executive Chairman of John Gore Studios, he provides the overarching vision that merges artistic innovation with a passion for championing British storytelling on the global stage. Headquartered in London with offices in New York, the company builds on the proven success of the John Gore Organization, a leading force in Broadway and live theatre media.

Gale Anne Hurd has produced the Academy Award-nominated and winning films Aliens (1986), The Abyss (1989), The Ghost and the Darkness (1996), Armageddon (1998), and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), which along with The Terminator (1984), was added to the National Film Registry by the US Library of Congress. Her additional feature credits include Tremors (1990), Alien Nation (1988), The Relic (1997), The Incredible Hulk (2008), the Watergate satire Dick (1999), and The Waterdance (1992), which won the Independent Spirit Screenplay and Best First Feature Awards, as well as the Audience and Screenplay Awards at the Sundance Film Festival. On the TV side, Hurd is an Executive Producer of the ratings juggernaut The Walking Dead and its expanded universe.

Guillermo Del Toro is a Mexican-born filmmaker who has created a distinctive cinematic style mixing the world of horror, fantasy, and his exuberant personal visual imagery. Since then, he has directed and produced numerous films in both the United States and internationally and his films have won a total of 11 Academy Awards. His 2006 feature film Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) earned del Toro a Best Screenplay Oscar nomination and won the Academy Award for Art Direction, Cinematography, and Makeup.

Del Toro wrote and directed The Shape of Water (2017), which was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won four, including Best Picture and Best Director. His first stop-motion feature, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022), which he directed alongside the late legend Mark Gustafson, won the Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild Best Animated Film awards. His recent Netflix live-action feature, Frankenstein (2025), which stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth was released last fall and received nine Oscar nominations, winning for Costume Design, Production Design and Makeup and Hairstyling.

Image Credits: Photo courtesy of John Gore; Gale Anne Hurd, photo courtesy of Elisabeth Caren; Guillermo Del Toro, photo courtesy of Austin Hargrove

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