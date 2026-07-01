JIMI DARKNESS: ALCOHOLIC SUPERHERO Extends LA Run

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

After seven sold-out performances at the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Jimi Darkness: Alcoholic Superhero is returning to Los Angeles for a limited four-performance engagement this July before taking the next major step in its journey: an Off-Broadway run at New York City's Soho Playhouse in 2027.

The original rock musical was awarded the International Fringe Encore Series Hollywood Prize, presented by Soho Playhouse, during the Hollywood Fringe Festival Awards Ceremony on June 29. The prestigious award recognizes one outstanding production each year and includes an Off-Broadway engagement at Soho Playhouse, introducing the work to New York audiences as part of the theater's celebrated Encore Series.

Before heading east, Los Angeles audiences will have four final opportunities to experience the production that captivated Fringe audiences and quickly became one of the festival's breakout successes.

Written and composed by James Byous, Jimi Darkness: Alcoholic Superhero is a darkly comic, high-voltage rock musical that blends superhero mythology, addiction recovery, and punk-rock spectacle into an unexpectedly heartfelt story about identity, redemption, and what it truly means to be a hero.

By day, Jimi Darkness is a struggling musician. By night, he's a crime-fighting kung fu superhero whose powers only work when he drinks. No alcohol. No powers. No hero.

But every drink comes with a cost. Push too far, and Jimi slips into "Total Darkness," where the very thing that gives him extraordinary abilities threatens to destroy him completely.

The production stars James Byous as Jimi Darkness alongside Michael Thomas Grant (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Grey's Anatomy, For The Record Live) as Joe and acclaimed actress and recording artist Dionne Gipson (NCIS, The Wilds, For The Record Live) as Hannah, with additional performances by Faydean, Lilli Simerman, Seth Hale, and Maeve Riley.

Directed by Patrick Mulvey (The Pitt, This Is Us), the production features music direction by Stein Malvey, vocal arrangements by Gregory Nabours, choreography by Amy Ryerson, and is produced by Marika Engelhardt, Patrick Mulvey, Maëva Feitelson, and James Byous. Performances will run Thursday, July 2 – 7:30 PM; Thursday, July 16 – 7:30 PM; Saturday, July 18 – 7:30 PM; and Tuesday, July 28 – 7:30 PM.

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...