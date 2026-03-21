Interview: CAMP MORNING WOOD Cast Members Bare It All, PART THREE: Jeffrey Johns

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PRISM Theatre Company's debut production, CAMP MORNING WOOD, plays its final weekend in Palm Springs with just four more performances remaining before the campfire goes out. The show’s premise is about seven characters navigating their inhibitions in the judgement-free, clothing-optional environment of Camp “Morning Wood”. It is far from an evening a high-art or thought-provoking theatre but, if you just want to let go of the cerebral and give in to a mindless romp with a wonderfully engaging cast, CAMP MORNING WOOD is the ticket. I had the chance to catch up with Jeffrey Johns, the actor who plays the musical’s comedic, scene-stealing twink, Derek, prior to a recent matinee performance. Here are a few excerpts from the conversation:

DG: Tell me a little bit about you, Where you’re from, what’s your background and what in your life led you to a career in theatre.

JJ: I grew up in Connecticut, so I went to school in New York for performance and elementary education. I’ve always had a love of theatre. I think, for me growing up on the East Coast near New York, actors on the stage were very real because you could see them at stage doors – they were lime real people, as opposed to movies where it was this far off place in California, you know, you didn’t really see those people. So, I think they were a real tangible goal to have, these people that I’m actually seeing coming out of the stage door. It was such an exciting thing to see these incredible shows and then see these same people walk out the stage door. I thought that was incredible. It was so inspiring. It was like, oh my gosh, real people can do this I think that’s what really led to my love and theatre and desire to perform.

DG: Is acting your sole career?

JJ: I do a lot of different things. I love to perform, so I’m usually performing some element at Disney, I do some theatre work. I wrote and produced two movie musicals and then one of them was converted to the stage and it ran Off-Broadway about three years ago. I kind of like to mix. I like creating – I love creating new work. That is my favorite thing. I can audition for shows all the time and if I’m not cast someone else is cast and it’s most likely going to be a terrific show. But if you’re creating a show it would not happen without you. You’re the visionary behind a show. And think it’s so exciting to create something and, for me, to make people laugh. To make people forget the troubles of the world. Especially now when we’re in such a polarizing world. Bringing people together to just laugh and have a good time is so important. I think that’s the best medicine we can have, quite honestly.



DG: As a show creator, do you mean writer? Director? Producer?

JJ: I wrote two movie musicals. I ended up directing second unit in New York City when we had Chita Rivera because my director was out here. I had to direct certain elements and I had to direct re-shoots because my director wasn’t available. So, for three days on my sequel I did the directing. Directing isn’t my favorite. I don’t mind doing it but I love writing and I love performing. I have a lot of energy so I love anything that gets most of my energy out of me. Being onstage is a great way to get my energy out because I have the energy of a seven year old.

DG: My understanding is that you were in the original Off-Broadway cast of CAMP MORNING WOOD. Is that correct?

JJ: That is correct. Yeah, so that was really kind of s fluke. I was touring with my movie and I was in a film festival down in Florida and they got my information and they auditioned me on a skype or something and I sent them some material and they offered me a part in the original Off-Broadway production which was so different than the production we’re doing now because they revived it in New York one time and they did a lot of re-works and re-writes. In fact, the character I’m playing in this show was not even in the original production.

DG: What brought you into the production here in Palm Springs? How did that come about?

JJ: It was so interesting, because when they said the show as coming, one of my friends saw something, who lives in the Palm Springs area, and they posted pictures of some of the original cast and my picture was in some marketing or something. And one my friends said “Oh my gosh, are you doing this show?” and I said I didn’t even know about this show. And he said they’re doing it at such and such a theatre and so I reached out to them and said “hey, is it true you’re going to doing Camp Morning Wood, I was in the original production” and they immediately contacted me and talked to me and that’s kind of how it happened. I didn’t really audition for it. So, I’m very, very lucky and very happy.



DG: Was the nudity ever an issue for you? I guess I’m speaking about the original production.

JJ: It’s funny you say that, because I had done NAKED BOYS SINGING which is why I think CAMP MORNING WOOD HAPPENED because I had done NAKED BOY SINGING in the past. I had done it in L.A. and in Las Vegas. It was ironic, because I didn’t want to be in Naked Boys Singing . My agent sent me out on this audition and I said I really didn’t want to do it, and he said “Jeffrey, resumes so squeaky clean. Mo one wants to look at you. You’re so boring on paper. This in your wheelhouse. It’s a musical but it’s edgy. You need to do it”. Well, I wasn’t able to make the audition date so I had to email them and say, I’m sorry, looks like a great thing. I said I look forward to coming and seeing it but I’m out of town for the next two to three weeks, whatever. And they said, “that’s great. You’re getting back the day before callbacks”. So they invited me to come to just the callbacks and if they liked me they’d keep me for the callback – they’d give me a little audition before the callback. No nudity at the audition, just the callback. So, I freaked out and decided I can’t do this but I have to go – so I prepared the worst audition I could prepare. I think I was skipping around the room – anything you should not have done. I did at this audition. I thought they’re going to be so angry but at least I’m out of this. And I’d never been applauded after an audition before but they’re like, “That’s the risk we’re looking for!”. And I said, NO, NO, NO. But the net thing I know I got cast and then once it’s done it’s done. I think there was anxiety at first, but then kinda when it’s done you feel like whatever the world throws at me I can take it. I think that’s one of the biggest fears, you know, you’re so exposed But for this production I had already been numb to that, I feel. And I do feel that the script for Camp Morning Wood is really funny. And the character of Derek, I’m having a ball with him.

DG: What’s on your horizon?

JJ: There’s a few things that are going on. I decided I wasn’t auditioning anymore, like about a year ago I said, ”you know what? I’m gonna focus on creating new work. I’m so busy with other shows and I’m just not gonna audition”. And then I got in a production of Shrek, they saw my movie and they called me and said we’d love you to be this role, Lord Farquaad, so I did that, and then this came about and I’m actually going to be another production of Shrek in North Carolina in June. My goal is, though, to take a moment to revamp. I’m trying to write a Christmas musical with an LGBT theme because I think that’s also very important and I’m also working on a kids television show that I’m trying to create. I released my first music video and hopefully that’s going to lead to other videos and eventually a kids show. That’s my long-range goal. I think we are lacking in good quality kids entertainment and, as a teacher, I’m kind of worried about the content that’s out there for kids to experience today. I’m probably the craziest person in the cast.

DG: What would you hope audiences would take away from spending some time at CAMP MORNING WOOD?

JJ: I don’t think CAMP MORNING WOOD’S going to change anyone’s world or outlook on life but I do think it will give you some laughs. It will make you smile. There’s joy and I think that’s what we need right now. I think all of us need i

Camp Morning Wood runs through Sunday, March 22, at PRISM Theatre’s temporary home, 4707 E. Sunny Dunes Road. For tickets and more information www.psprism.com.