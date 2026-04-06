INKSLAM INVITATIONAL Will Bring Eight Top Slam Poets to Greenway Court Theatre

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One of the most anticipated annual events each spring at Greenway Court Theatre is the InkSlam Invitational. Eight of the most prominent and accomplished Slam poets from around the country will converge at Greenway for a three-round duel and compete for cash prizes and glory. The event is on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Ayanna Florence is the organizer of the event. She states, "I am so incredibly excited to be the producer and emcee for this year's InkSlam. As a poet myself with huge love and respect for the craft, I am so honored by the opportunity to curate this exceptional lineup of nationally and globally recognized spoken word artists for an amazing evening of poetry slam competition. It's going to be a dope show and a night to remember."

Ayanna Florence is a spoken word poet, author, teaching artist, and creative from Chesapeake, VA. A born writer and performer, she prides herself in creating work that is thought-provoking, emotion-evoking, and fearless. Since her introduction to slam poetry at 16 years old, she has become one of the most decorated and prominent voices in the space. Ayanna is the 2023 Womxn of the World Poetry Slam champion, the 2023 and 2024 Slam Charlotte Grand Slam champion, the 2023 and 2024 Queen of the South, the 2024 Slam Madness Champion, a 2x Southern Fried Poetry Slam Finalist, and much more. As a queer black woman, Ayanna exists on the fringes and outside the box, and her artistry reflects this reality. In both performance and prose, her work is raw, powerful, and poignant. In 2024, Ayanna released her debut chapbook, "Oceans", and is above all passionate about using her poetry as a method of healing for herself and others.

Featured poets include Rudy Francisco, Imani Cezanne, PAGES Matam, Nate Lovell, Ashley August, Laney thee Poet, Chev, and Maya Write.

InkSlam Invitational is presented by Greenway Arts Alliance in honor of National Poetry Month and as part of the 10th Annual LA Get Down Festival.

If you are a fan of performance poetry, spoken word artistry, hip hop or rap, then this event is especially for you/

InkSlam Invitational. At Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036. Free parking is available in an adjacent parking lot north of the theatre.