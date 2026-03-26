Tyne Daly To Perform AMERICAN VOICES At Greenway Court Theatre

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Tyne Daly will present AMERICAN VOICES, a live poetry performance, on April 11, 2026 at 8:00 PM at Greenway Court Theatre. The event will feature a curated selection of Daly’s favorite poets, performed live.

Directed by Alan Myerson, the performance brings together Daly’s longstanding connection to poetry with her stage and screen career. Daly has appeared in eight Broadway productions, winning a Tony Award for Gypsy, and has received six Emmy Awards for her television work, including Cagney & Lacey and Judging Amy.

AMERICAN VOICES is co-presented by Greenway Arts Alliance and Tasty Words Productions as part of the 10th Annual LA Get Down Festival, which highlights poetry, spoken word, and hip-hop.

A portion of proceeds from the performance will support the development of a documentary about the Pasadena/Altadena fires.

Performance Details

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8:00 PM

Greenway Court Theatre — 544 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

Ticket Information

Tickets are $20 and available online. Free parking is available in a lot adjacent to the theatre.