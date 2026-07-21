INDIAN MYTHOLOGY AND ME to Play Sierra Madre Playhouse in Family Dance Program

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Dancing Storytellers brings Indian myths to life through its delightful family-friendly program “Indian Mythology and Me,” a vivid blend of classical South Asian dance, folk movement, storytelling, and playful audience engagement, on Saturday, August 29, 2026, 11:00 AM, at Sierra Madre Playhouse. Designed for K–5 audiences but captivating for all ages, the interactive program offers a vibrant introduction to Indian mythology, dance traditions, and the timeless themes embedded within them.

The performance weaves together three stories—Bheema's meeting with Hanuman, the clever mice who outwit an elephant queen, and the powerful tale of Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura. Each story is told through expressive gesture, dynamic choreography, and the artists' signature style of conversational storytelling.

Dancing storyteller artists Danish Bhandara and Tulsi Shah move through the space, inviting children to step into the story with them, try out movement and gestures, and become part of the world onstage. The result is a performance that feels both theatrical and deeply personal, connecting ancient narratives to the everyday lives of young audiences.

“Indian Mythology and Me” encourages reflection on identity, courage, empathy, and the power of stories to shape who we are. It was created by Sheetal Gandhi, Shyamala Moorty, and Ulka Simone Mohanty.

The Dancing Storytellers are multi-talented artists who transport audiences through exceptionally crafted programs that blend the contemporary with the traditional. South Asian dance and music forms collide with humor and theatricality to engage, enlighten and entertain audiences.

For tickets ($20) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. Hailed as a “jewel” (Pasadena Weekly) and “a landmark theater” (ABC7 Los Angeles), the performing arts center has garnered tremendous accolades for its varied repertoire and thought-provoking education and outreach programs curated with social impact in mind. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, “This is theater from the heart.” As one of San Gabriel Valley's only performing arts centers presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theater to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region's rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.

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