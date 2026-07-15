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Brightwork newmusic to Perform Game-Inspired Works at Sierra Madre Playhouse

The ensemble, led by Aron Kallay, will present works by Cristina Lord, Isaac Schankler, Siobhán Dougall, and Richard An.

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Brightwork newmusic to Perform Game-Inspired Works at Sierra Madre Playhouse

Brightwork newmusic, hailed for boundary-breaking chamber music that blurs the line between pop and the avant-garde, returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse with “New Music Game Night!” – an eclectic program of game-inspired music – on Saturday, August 22, 2026, 8:00 PM.

The fun-filled evening of music ranges from Cristina Lord's choose-your-own-adventure piece based on Kafka's Metamorphosis to Isaac Schankler's polyrhythm game, The Six-Body Problem. Also featured are works by Los Angeles-based composers Siobhán Dougall, and Richard An.

The performance features Brightwork newmusic Artistic Director/pianist Aron Kallay, who is joined by ensemble members Sara Andon, flute; Brian Walsh, clarinet; Shalini Vijayan, violin; Maggie Parkins, cello; and Nick Terry, percussion.

Audience participation is welcomed as well. Kallay explains, “They can vote on an adventure during Lord's work. Audience members will also be able to interact in game that includes a video element about surveillance, and two people will be invited to compete in a different game live on stage.”

Brightwork newmusic has been hailed as “dazzling” (Los Angeles Times) and celebrated for delivering “music that slips between multiple traditions, honoring each but beholden to none” (San Francisco Classical Voice). The Los Angeles-based chamber ensemble was formed in 2013 by pianist Aron Kallay. Built around a sextet instrumentation (piano, violin, cello, flute, clarinet, percussion), it focuses on presenting contemporary classical music and landmark works from the past hundred years. The ensemble's mission is to revitalize the art of new music by commissioning living composers, premiering their works, and inviting listeners into the creative process.

For tickets ($12-$35) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

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