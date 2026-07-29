 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Honey Cone to Return to Catalina Jazz Club for NOW, THEN & FOREVER

Shelly Clark, Kathy Merrick and Wendy Smith-Brune will perform hits including Want Ads and Stick-Up.

By:
Honey Cone to Return to Catalina Jazz Club for NOW, THEN & FOREVER

R&B trio Honey Cone will return to the Catalina Jazz Club with Now, Then & Forever on August 14, 2026. Doors: 7pm - Show: 8pm. The last time Honey Cone took the stage at the Catalina Jazz Club was June 28, when they performed a medley of their hits at the Enthrone Awards. During the evening, Honey Cone co-founder Shelly Clark also accepted the Icon Award on behalf of her husband, legendary bassist and Earth, Wind & Fire co-founder Verdine White.

Honey Cone, featuring Shelly Clark, Kathy Merrick and Wendy Smith-Brune, is known for Billboard Top 10 hits "Girls It Ain't Easy" and "One Monkey Don't Stop No Show," the No. 1 R&B hit "Stick-Up," and the international smash "Want Ads." In 2024, the group released its first new single in 50 years, "Here Comes the Rain Again."

As the first act to appear on the iconic television show Soul Train, Honey Cone helped usher in a more confident, assertive era for girl groups. In recognition of their lasting impact, the trio has been inducted into the Soul Music Hall of Fame and received Enthrone Entertainment's Hall of Fame Award.

Concertgoers can expect an evening that celebrates Honey Cone's enduring legacy while paying tribute to some of music's most beloved artists. Along with the group's signature hits, the show features tributes to Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Motown favorites and more. Now that's a party!

Click Here to Get Tickets
Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

Much Ado About Nothing in Los Angeles Much Ado About Nothing
McCadden Place Theatre (8/07-8/16)
6 Out of 10 in Los Angeles 6 Out of 10
Theatre 68 (8/20-8/20)
After the Blast in Los Angeles After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
Emily Skinner: In Concert in Los Angeles Emily Skinner: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/14-8/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
John Lloyd Young in Los Angeles John Lloyd Young
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/21-8/22) PHOTOS
Julius Caesar in Los Angeles Julius Caesar
Marin Shakespeare Company (8/14-9/13) VIDEOS
John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour in Los Angeles John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour
The Ebell of Los Angeles (9/18-9/18)
Purpose in Los Angeles Purpose
Gil Cates Theater (11/11-12/13)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets