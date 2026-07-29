Honey Cone to Return to Catalina Jazz Club for NOW, THEN & FOREVER

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R&B trio Honey Cone will return to the Catalina Jazz Club with Now, Then & Forever on August 14, 2026. Doors: 7pm - Show: 8pm. The last time Honey Cone took the stage at the Catalina Jazz Club was June 28, when they performed a medley of their hits at the Enthrone Awards. During the evening, Honey Cone co-founder Shelly Clark also accepted the Icon Award on behalf of her husband, legendary bassist and Earth, Wind & Fire co-founder Verdine White.

Honey Cone, featuring Shelly Clark, Kathy Merrick and Wendy Smith-Brune, is known for Billboard Top 10 hits "Girls It Ain't Easy" and "One Monkey Don't Stop No Show," the No. 1 R&B hit "Stick-Up," and the international smash "Want Ads." In 2024, the group released its first new single in 50 years, "Here Comes the Rain Again."

As the first act to appear on the iconic television show Soul Train, Honey Cone helped usher in a more confident, assertive era for girl groups. In recognition of their lasting impact, the trio has been inducted into the Soul Music Hall of Fame and received Enthrone Entertainment's Hall of Fame Award.

Concertgoers can expect an evening that celebrates Honey Cone's enduring legacy while paying tribute to some of music's most beloved artists. Along with the group's signature hits, the show features tributes to Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Motown favorites and more. Now that's a party!

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