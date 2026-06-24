 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS - THE MUSICALS to Make World Premiere at The Brickhouse Theatre

By:




Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

The Most Happy Fella in Los Angeles The Most Happy Fella
North Coast Repertory Theatre (6/03-6/28)
A Haunting Revue II in Los Angeles A Haunting Revue II
Impro Theatre (6/06-6/26) PHOTOS
Born This Cabaret in Los Angeles Born This Cabaret
Renberg Theatre (6/24-6/24)
Bus People – A Hilarious & Optimistic Take on L.A. Public Transit in Los Angeles Bus People – A Hilarious & Optimistic Take on L.A. Public Transit
The Actors Company (6/06-6/28)
MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN in Los Angeles MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre (6/17-6/28) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mike Blaha: Pivotal Nomad in Los Angeles Mike Blaha: Pivotal Nomad
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/24)
My Life is a Sonnet in Los Angeles My Life is a Sonnet
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/27)
STRAITJACKET SIRENS in Los Angeles STRAITJACKET SIRENS
The Three Clubs (6/01-6/30)
Storytellers Theater: PINOCCHIO @ Sac Fine Arts in Los Angeles Storytellers Theater: PINOCCHIO @ Sac Fine Arts
Sacramento Fine Arts Center (6/26-6/26)
The Show Has Been Cancelled (Due to the End of The World) in Los Angeles The Show Has Been Cancelled (Due to the End of The World)
Broadwater Second Stage (6/16-6/27)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You