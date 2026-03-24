GUAC to Return to the Kirk Douglas Theatre This Spring

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Center Theatre Group will present a special return engagement of GUAC, written and performed by Manuel Oliver, for three weeks of performances from April 28 to May 17, 2026 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre as part of CTG: FWD. GUAC is co-written by James Clements, and directed by Michael Cotey.

The show is about a father turned activist seven years after his son Joaquín "Guac" Oliver was killed in the Parkland school shooting. GUAC became completely sold out during its run last fall, and this return engagement allows those who were not able to secure tickets to experience Oliver tell his own, true story, as he channels his love, loss, and rage into a powerful force for change. From pepperoni bacon pizza to air guitar solos, Oliver paints a vivid, unforgettable portrait of a vibrant life cut short—and a father’s relentless fight for a better future. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production HERE!

Both a celebration and a rallying cry, GUAC pulls zero punches and speaks to anyone who has ever loved, lost, or dreamed of making a difference. Previously, Oliver performed the show at The Public Theater in New York City and Woolly Mammoth in Washington, DC.

This production is part of CTG:FWD which began with theatrical special events, community gatherings, and legacy projects and now expands to include an eclectic offering of plays and musicals at Center Theatre Group venues.