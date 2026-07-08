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GRAVE MISTAKES to Open at LACAE Theater from SkyPilot Theatre Company

Ben Abbott's comedy, directed by Jonathan Fahn, follows a book editor navigating romance and a haunted workspace.

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GRAVE MISTAKES to Open at LACAE Theater from SkyPilot Theatre Company

SkyPilot Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Grave Mistakes, a new comedy by Ben Abbott, running August 7–30, 2026, at the LACAE Theater in North Hollywood.

Directed by Jonathan Fahn and produced by Morris Schorr, the comedy follows Ray, a book editor who is secretly in love with his co-worker, author Molly. As the pair race to meet a publishing deadline, their quiet workplace is thrown into chaos when an eccentric landlord and an overzealous ghost hunter arrive with plans to transform the building—possibly haunted—into a paranormal tourist attraction.

Blending romantic comedy with supernatural farce, Grave Mistakes promises an evening of ghosts, mystery, and mistaken intentions as love and the paranormal collide.

Abbott, an actor and playwright, earned an MFA in Playwriting from the Playwright's Lab at Hollins University after studying at the Pacific Conservatory Theatre and the University of California, Berkeley. His previous works include Buddies: A Bromantic Comedy, Shut Up Sherlock, The Piratess, Nuptial Mass, and Backward.

Director Jonathan Fahn returns to SkyPilot Theatre Company after directing Ambiguous and No One Likes Candy Corn. His recent directing credits also include Crossing Delancey at Theatre 40, Guilty Pleasures for Kentwood Players, and productions of Beau Jest, The Odd Couple, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Noises Off, and Twelfth Night.

The cast features Dylan Bowers, Jon Paul Burkhart, Amberlee Clark, Kelsey Dougherty, Chris Durmick, Jason Owsley, Marie Pettit, Marjorie Scott, and Shelly Snellman.

The creative team includes Assistant Director Karen Brundage, Technical Director Astrid Becker, Set and Properties Designer Tudi Roche, and Promotions Manager Sean Dube.

Grave Mistakes will perform Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. from August 7–30 at the LACAE Theater in North Hollywood. Tickets are $40.

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Upcoming Shows
Grave Mistakes
Grave Mistakes
8/7 - 8/30/2026
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