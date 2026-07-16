GHOSTS OF '45 to Screen at LA Shorts In August

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Ghosts of '45, directed by Oscar nominee Jonathan Heap, who will compete for another trip back to the Academy Awards at LA Shorts International Film Festival that runs from July 30 - August 12 at the Regal Cinema at LA Live. The film will screen on August 4, 2026 @3:15pm @ Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

In Ghosts of '45 a man's carefully concealed past unravels, forcing him to confront his role in the Holocaust, and the horrible truth he can no longer escape or deny.

The film stars Sal Landi (Bosch: Legacy), Caroline Lagerfelt (Sweet Magnolias, Gossip Girl), Jennifer Olsberg (The Haunting of Hollywood) and Gemma Adams. Directed by Heap, the film is written by Gary Landi, based on a story by Ben Maccabee, produced by James Chalke and executive produced by Heap, Landi and Maccabee, and his Tiberia Pictures Studio.

Jonathan Heap is an award-winning director and writer with more than 6 feature films, music videos, TV series, and short films on his impressive resume. He started his career in New York City directing short comedy skits when he was hired on a late-night TV series with Laraine Newman from Saturday Night Live. The Canned Film Festival was a comedy wrap-around for classic B movies and was a huge success.

Wanting to get into narrative films, Heap moved to L.A., where he co-wrote and directed the short film 12:01pm, which was nominated for an Academy Award. Based on the strength of the short, he was hired to write and produce the feature film version, 1201, for New Line Cinema. It was aired on the Fox network and starred Helen Slater and Martin Landau.

His next feature was a dark thriller set in rural Arizona called Benefit of the Doubt, which he directed for Miramax, starring Donald Sutherland, Amy Irving and Graham Green. He went on to direct the sci-fi time travel action film Past Perfect, starring Eric Roberts, Nick Mancuso and Saul Rubinek. Following that success, he was hired to direct two more feature films: the thriller Hostile Intent with Rob Lowe, followed by Greenmail, an ecological thriller with Stephen Baldwin and Tom Skerritt. These films were acquired as HBO premieres.

As a writer, Jonathan has developed and written numerous screenplays. Three have been produced and he is currently developing three more including a Jekyll/Hyde themed thriller with writer/producer Jason Piette.

Sal Landi is an American actor and producer whose distinguished career spans more than four decades in film, television, and independent cinema. Celebrated for his commanding screen presence and remarkable versatility, he has become one of Hollywood's most respected character actors, bringing depth, authenticity, and authority to every performance.

Throughout his career, Landi has amassed more than 100 film and television credits, appearing in many of the industry's most acclaimed productions. His television work includes memorable roles in The X-Files, NYPD Blue, CSI, JAG, Walker, Texas Ranger, NCIS, 24, The Mentalist, Bosch: Legacy, The Offer, The Pitt, How to Get Away with Murder, Scandal, Revenge, Desperate Housewives, and Days of Our Lives, among many others. Whether portraying law enforcement officials, military leaders, judges, or complex antagonists, Landi has earned a reputation for performances defined by strength, nuance, and credibility.

His feature film work encompasses an impressive range of genres, with credits including Savage Streets, South Central, Bulletproof, The Sunchaser, Executive Target, The Alternate, The Indian, Independents' Day, Maniac, and numerous acclaimed independent productions. His dedication to storytelling and his ability to inhabit richly layered characters have made him a trusted collaborator for directors and producers alike.

With a career defined by professionalism, longevity, and artistic integrity, Sal Landi remains a sought-after performer whose work continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. His commitment to excellence and his enduring love of storytelling have established him as one of the entertainment industry's most accomplished and dependable character actors.

Originally from New York City, Gary Landi began his film career in Los Angeles as a production manager before transitioning into screenwriting and developing scripted and unscripted content.

His produced screenwriting credits include the feature film The Darkness Returns, which premiered at the 2026 Cannes Marché du Film, and the short psychological-suspense film Ghosts of '45, a 2026 Official Selection of the Academy Award-qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival.

In addition to several completed feature-length screenplays, Gary is currently developing the feature films Muay Thai Revenge (action/revenge) and The Exterminator (faith-based suspense), along with the television series Henchmen (crime dramedy) and Twilight in Tinseltown (comedy).

Whether writing psychological suspense, action, or comedy, Gary is drawn to character-driven stories that explore how ordinary people respond to extraordinary circumstances.

Founded in 1998, Tiberia Pictures Studios, led by filmmaker Ben Maccabee, is an independent film company dedicated to producing original feature films, documentaries, and compelling entertainment for audiences worldwide.

Ghosts of '45 will screen on ... August 4, 2026 @3:15pm @ Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

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