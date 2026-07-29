GARDEN CONCERTS FOR KIDS to Return to Getty Center This Summer
Free weekend performances will take place in the Getty Center gardens in Los Angeles.
The Getty Center has announced the lineup for its annual Garden Concerts for Kids, a free family-friendly concert series taking place weekends, August 1–16, at 4:00 p.m. in the Getty's Central Garden.
The series opens August 1–2 with Dan + Claudia Zanes with Tyree Austin, who will bring an interactive performance blending folk, jazz, gospel, and roots music. Grammy Award winner Dan Zanes, Haitian-American jazz vocalist and music therapist Claudia Zanes, and gospel singer Tyree Austin invite audiences of all ages to sing, dance, and celebrate community through rich vocal harmonies and a variety of musical instruments.
On August 8–9, Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Flor Bromley takes the stage with a bilingual performance celebrating music, storytelling, theater, and Latin culture. Originally from Peru, Bromley combines global rhythms, puppetry, and interactive play to create an engaging concert experience for families.
The series concludes August 15–16 with two-time Grammy nominee Elizabeth Mitchell, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed Smithsonian Folkways album You Are My Little Bird. Joined by her husband and longtime collaborator Daniel Littleton and daughter Storey, Mitchell will perform American folk songs and music from around the world in a concert designed to bring generations together through storytelling and song.
The Garden Concerts for Kids are free with admission to the Getty Center. All performances begin at 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from August 1–16, 2026.
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Much Ado About Nothing
McCadden Place Theatre (8/07-8/16)
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6 Out of 10
Theatre 68 (8/20-8/20)
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After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
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Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
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Emily Skinner: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/14-8/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
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John Lloyd Young
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/21-8/22) PHOTOS
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Julius Caesar
Marin Shakespeare Company (8/14-9/13) VIDEOS
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Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Patchogue Theatre (8/30-8/30)
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Liberation
Gil Cates Theater (1/27-2/28)