 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

GARDEN CONCERTS FOR KIDS to Return to Getty Center This Summer

Free weekend performances will take place in the Getty Center gardens in Los Angeles.

By:
GARDEN CONCERTS FOR KIDS to Return to Getty Center This Summer

The Getty Center has announced the lineup for its annual Garden Concerts for Kids, a free family-friendly concert series taking place weekends, August 1–16, at 4:00 p.m. in the Getty's Central Garden.

The series opens August 1–2 with Dan + Claudia Zanes with Tyree Austin, who will bring an interactive performance blending folk, jazz, gospel, and roots music. Grammy Award winner Dan Zanes, Haitian-American jazz vocalist and music therapist Claudia Zanes, and gospel singer Tyree Austin invite audiences of all ages to sing, dance, and celebrate community through rich vocal harmonies and a variety of musical instruments.

On August 8–9, Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Flor Bromley takes the stage with a bilingual performance celebrating music, storytelling, theater, and Latin culture. Originally from Peru, Bromley combines global rhythms, puppetry, and interactive play to create an engaging concert experience for families.

The series concludes August 15–16 with two-time Grammy nominee Elizabeth Mitchell, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed Smithsonian Folkways album You Are My Little Bird. Joined by her husband and longtime collaborator Daniel Littleton and daughter Storey, Mitchell will perform American folk songs and music from around the world in a concert designed to bring generations together through storytelling and song.

The Garden Concerts for Kids are free with admission to the Getty Center. All performances begin at 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from August 1–16, 2026.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

Much Ado About Nothing in Los Angeles Much Ado About Nothing
McCadden Place Theatre (8/07-8/16)
6 Out of 10 in Los Angeles 6 Out of 10
Theatre 68 (8/20-8/20)
After the Blast in Los Angeles After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
Emily Skinner: In Concert in Los Angeles Emily Skinner: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/14-8/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
John Lloyd Young in Los Angeles John Lloyd Young
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/21-8/22) PHOTOS
Julius Caesar in Los Angeles Julius Caesar
Marin Shakespeare Company (8/14-9/13) VIDEOS
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey) in Los Angeles Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Patchogue Theatre (8/30-8/30)
Liberation in Los Angeles Liberation
Gil Cates Theater (1/27-2/28)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You