Full Cast Set for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at La Mirada Theatre

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LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT has revealed the full cast for the first show of its 2026/2027 season, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, music by Alan Menken, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, musical direction by Jennifer Lin, choreography by Clarice ORdaz, and direction by Michael Matthews.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will preview on Friday, September 18 at 8 pm and Saturday, September 19 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, September 19 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, October 11 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will feature: Grace Stockdale as “Audrey,” Thomas Hobson as “Seymour Krelborn,” Jay Brian Winnick as “Mr. Mushnik,” Travis Joe Dixon as “Orin Scrivello, DDS,” Joslynn Cortes as “Crystal,” Janaya Mahealani Jones as “Ronnette,” Marisa Moenho as “Chiffon,” Wilkie Ferguson III as “The Voice of Audrey II,” and “The Puppeteer” is Betsy Zajko. The Understudies are (in alphabetical order): Nick Lunetta, Erich Schroeder, Matthew Taylor Smith, and Rianny Vasquez.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for over 40 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. A down-and-out skid row floral assistant becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon “Audrey II” grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore who offers him fame and fortune in exchange for feeding its growing appetite.

The Design Team for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is as follows: Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Coordinator is Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig Design by Melissa Dupont; Properties Supervisor is Kevin Williams. The Casting Director is Michael Donovan Casting; Michael Donovan, CSA & Richie Ferris, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Julian Olive.

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