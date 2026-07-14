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Ellen McLaughlin's PERICLES to Make West Coast Premiere at Boston Court Pasadena

Performances begin on August 29.

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Ellen McLaughlin's PERICLES to Make West Coast Premiere at Boston Court Pasadena

This August, audiences will experience a rarely produced Shakespearean epic in a striking new form when Boston Court Pasadena presents the West Coast premiere of Ellen McLaughlin's modern verse translation of Pericles, in partnership with Play On Shakespeare, directed by Margaret Shigeko Starbuck, opening on Saturday, August 29.

One of Shakespeare's most adventurous and least staged plays, Pericles follows a young prince forced into exile after uncovering a deadly royal secret. What follows is a sweeping journey across oceans and kingdoms marked by storms, shipwrecks, separation, survival, and ultimately reunion.

This re-conceptualization of Shakespeare's Pericles in Ellen McLaughlin's gorgeous translation embraces movement and music to tell a thrilling adventure tale that celebrates the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit.

The cast of Pericles includes: Randolph Thompson, Miguel Perez, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Nicole Javier, Julanne Chidi Hill, Desiree Mee Jung, Adam J. Smith, Alexander Matos, Jamie Gallo, Rio Rasch.

The creative team for Pericles: Director Margaret Shigeko Starbuck; Playwright Ellen McLaughlin; Set Designer Michelle Joo; Costume Designer Nala Zinngrabe; Lighting Designer Pablo Santiago; Sound Designer, Composer, & Music Director John Ballinger; Props Designer Rye Mandel; Movement Director Estela Garcia; Casting Director Nicole Arbusto; Stage Manager Yaesol Jeong; Assistant Director Grace Wilkerson; Associate Set Designer You Chen Zhang; Assistant Lighting Designer Jennifer Gonzalez; Assistant Stage Manager/Workshop SM Jaclyn Gehringer.

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