ETHIO CALI to Celebrate 15th Anniversary at Grand Performances With DJ Nu-Mark

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Ethio Cali, a Los Angeles-based ensemble led by Todd Simon, fuses traditional Ethiopian rhythms with modern jazz and funk. The band will celebrate 15 years of vibrancy and innovation on the Grand Performances stage. Plus, legendary DJ Nu-Mark throughout the night. Curated by Nance Arte Presents.

Ethio Cali is a Los Angeles-based Ethio-Jazz ensemble, led by trumpeter, arranger, and composer Todd Simon. The ensemble's sublime sound is inspired by the golden age of Ethiopian music of the 1960's and 70's, filtered through a lens that is uniquely Los Angeles. Acknowledging the diverse musical foundations of Ethio-Jazz, the ensemble also draws inspiration from the rhythmic and melodic textures across Africa, Central/Latin America and the Caribbean.

An important part of the Los Angeles arts community, Ethio Cali has performed at Music Tastes Good, Grand Performances, LACMA, the Broad Stage, Levitt Pavilion, the Blue Whale and many other top venues.

Ethio Cali features trumpeter and bandleader Todd Simon, alongside Ruby Simon and Randal Fisher on saxophone, Tylana Renga on violin, Alan Lightner on steel drums and percussion, Kibrom Birhane on keyboards, Nadav Peled and Dexter Story on guitar, Brandon Owens on bass, Kahlil Cummings on percussion, Te'Amir Yohannes Sweeney on drums, and Evan Greer on drums.

DJ Nu-Mark is a renowned producer, turntablist, and member of the legendary hip-hop group Jurassic 5. Widely recognized for his innovative approach to sampling and live performance, he blends hip-hop, funk, soul, and global sounds into dynamic DJ sets and productions. He launched early work connected to Kanye West, collaborated with artists like MF DOOM and Aloe Blacc, and released acclaimed solo projects including Broken Sunlight and Run For Cover. Nu-Mark has performed at major festivals such as Coachella and Glastonbury, judged global DJ competitions, and contributed to film and TV scoring, including Tom & Jerry and Drop The Mic. He remains a driving force in contemporary hip-hop culture.

This program is made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture.

Saturday, August 15, 2026

7:50 pm - 8:15 pm Nu-Mark

8:15 pm - 9:15 pm Ethio Cali

9:15 pm - 10:00 pm Nu-Mark

Grand Performances

350 South Grand Avenue Los Angeles, CA, 90071

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