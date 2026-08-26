EAT, PRAY, LOVE Author Elizabeth Gilbert to Speak at Carpenter Center

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Elizabeth Gilbert, bestselling author of Eat, Pray, Love and Big Magic, will open the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center's 2026-27 season on Saturday, September 19 at 8 p.m.

During An Evening with Elizabeth Gilbert, the author will explore “Purpose Anxiety,” examining how the pursuit of impact and legacy can become a barrier to living a creative, connected and fulfilling life. Through personal stories, humor and candor, Gilbert will offer a different perspective on questions of life, loss and purpose.

The appearance follows the 2025 publication of Gilbert's latest memoir, All the Way to the River, an Oprah's Book Club selection and instant New York Times bestseller.

Gilbert's books have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide. Eat, Pray, Love spent 200 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list and was adapted into the 2010 film starring Julia Roberts. Her other works include Big Magic and the story collection Pilgrims, which was a finalist for the PEN/Hemingway Award.

Before becoming a bestselling author, Gilbert worked as a magazine journalist, contributing to Spin, GQ and The New York Times Magazine. Her TED Talk on creativity has amassed more than 22 million views.

A Q&A will follow the talk. A limited number of signed copies of All the Way to the River will be available for purchase alongside tickets and at the event. Gilbert will not conduct an in-person signing.

Tickets begin at $59. The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 E. Atherton St. in Long Beach, California.

The Carpenter Center's September programming will continue with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bilal, joined by opening act Yaya Bey, on September 24; Live from Laurel Canyon Presents: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Their Songs and Stories on September 27; and Grammy-nominated vocalist Tierney Sutton and pianist Tamir Hendelman on September 30 and October 1.

Tickets and additional information are available through the Carpenter Center website.

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