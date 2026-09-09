DARK LIBRARY: THE TIME MACHINE to Return to After Hours Theatre Company

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Following a sold-out run this past spring, After Hours Theatre Company is inviting audiences back into the shadows as Dark Library: The Time Machine returns to Los Angeles beginning October 9th, 2026.

Back by demand and more immersive than ever, the acclaimed theatrical experience returns to the Dark Library with new updates, enhanced elements, and even more mystery woven throughout the evening. Drawing inspiration from the visionary works of H. G. Wells, Dark Library: The Time Machine brings his most iconic scientific romances to life inside the mysterious halls of the Dark Library.

Set in southwest London in 1894, audiences are welcomed as members of the Royal Society, invited to attend a secret gathering of the greatest minds in history. What begins as a presentation of a revolutionary invention soon becomes something far more dangerous: a discovery that could threaten mankind's very existence.

For seventy-five minutes, attendees are immersed in a Victorian H.G. Wells multiverse featuring characters and ideas drawn from The Time Machine, The War of the Worlds, The Invisible Man, The Island of Doctor Moreau, and Ann Veronica. Through interactive design, contemporary movement, original compositions, immersive 360-degree sound design, and newly enhanced elements for its fall return, the evening unfolds as a journey into the imagination of one of science fiction's most influential writers.

Much like a tasting menu, the performance is accompanied by a curated series of libations designed to deepen the experience. Four original creations complement the story's progression, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available.

The cast features Janaya Jones as Miss Watchett, Gabe Oliva as Lord Thomas Filby, Katherine Powers as Lady Ann Veronica, Luke Rampersad as Captain Robert Ogilvy, Will Riddle as Mr. Edward Turner, Parker Sela as the Head Librarian, Paul Stanko as Doctor Moreau, and Ian Wolf as Doctor Benjamin Griffin.

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