Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Altadena Music Theatre
Ruby Lewis, James Byous and Lord Kraven will lead the cast at Mountain View Mausoleum in Altadena.
The cast and creative team have been set for the Altadena Music Theatre (AMT) production of Little Shop of Horrors, it was announced today by producing artistic director Sarah Azcarate. Opening is set for Thursday, September 3, at 8pm, and performances will continue Thursday through Sunday at 8pm through September 13, at the Mountain View Mausoleum, 2300 Marengo Avenue in Altadena, 91001.
The cast will be led by Broadway's Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil Paramour) as Audrey, James Byous as Seymour, and Lord Kraven as Audrey II. Also featured will be Auriaa, Avela Fongoqa, Mueen Jahan, Robert Manion, and Luz Rodriguez.
The production will be directed by Sarah Azcarate, with choreography by Noel Bajandas, and musical direction by Chris Wade. Scenic design is by Andrew Hull, lighting design is by Bosco Flanagan, costume design is by Michael Mullen, sound design is by Toby Tittle, and prop design is by Rachel Gold. Technical director is Ernest McDaniel, and production stage manager is Olivia Riddle. Associate producers are Bouket Fingerhut and Brian Justin Crum.
With book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, the story follows Seymour, a downtrodden and shy florist's assistant whose life blossoms overnight thanks to an otherworldly and hungry new plant named Audrey II. But there's a catch — it craves blood. As fame, fortune, and love begin to bloom, so does the madness. The score includes unforgettable, passionate melodies like Suddenly Seymour and Somewhere That's Green. Little Shop of Horrors began its onstage life off-Broadway in 1982. It opened on the West End in 1983, was presented on Broadway in 2003, and was revived on the West End in 2007. A new production opened off-Broadway in 2019, where it is still running.
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