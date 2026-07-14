Cast Set For PURGATORY Los Angeles Debut Following San Francisco Run

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Telos Ensemble has announced full casting for the Los Angeles premiere of Purgatory, its developmental reading series, playing one night only on Thursday, July 16 at 7:30pm at The Earl Gallery (4408 West 2nd Street, Koreatown). The performance is the second stop on the company's West Coast tour, following a sold-out California debut at Little Boxes Theater in San Francisco on July 9.

The Los Angeles edition will feature five original pieces, all written by Telos Ensemble co-founder and resident playwright Dan Blick, performed by a company of Meisner-trained actors. The reading will be followed by conversation and drinks with the cast and creative team.

The cast includes: Uppers - Sarah-Grace Donnelly, Eric Guilmette, Felix Merback, Serena Profaci; Paris is Dead - Taylor Brianna Francis, Joshua Ryan Davis, Dan Blick; Carlos' Story - Mitchell Pope; Peptide Club - George Kareman, Mitchell Pope; and Concupiscence - Jessica Sarah Flaum, Mitchell Pope.

Concupiscence was selected for the Chain Theatre's One-Act Festival in New York following its first Purgatory reading.

Purgatory is an intimate reading series offering audiences an exclusive opportunity to experience new, original works undergoing development by Telos Ensemble for the stage and screen, performed by professional actors in a limited-seating setting. The series launched in December 2024 at the PRIV.Y Gallery in Lower Manhattan and has since been presented across New York City and Brooklyn, with an international debut at the Omnibus Theatre in London in April 2025. The Los Angeles performance marks the series' first appearance in the city, capping a two-city California run.

Telos Ensemble is a theatre and film company operating across New York, London, and Stockholm, co-founded by Dan Blick and Mitchell Pope. Built around a company of Meisner-trained actors from the William Esper Studio lineage, Telos develops new work from the page to the stage to the screen. The company's debut feature film, Black Lake, is currently beginning its journey through the international festival circuit.

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