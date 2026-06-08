 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

CUMMING DOWN THE MOUNTAIN to Have World Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

Performances will run from June 9-28.

By:
CUMMING DOWN THE MOUNTAIN to Have World Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

Fresh off their inaugural fundraiser cabaret, Two Cups Theatre will present the world premiere of Cumming Down The Mountain at the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and directed by Co-Founder Katie Hatlestad and produced by Carlos Westbrook, this unapologetic, 60-minute staging promises a wild, hormone-fueled hike through faith, sexuality, and self-discovery.

The production follows Hazel (Summer Benson), a young queer girl sent to a mandatory church camp after being caught kissing a girl. Instead of rigid conversion therapy, Hazel discovers a surreal wilderness populated by mystic wanderers, fiercely devout lovers of Christ, and an overwhelming wave of homoerotic energy at every turn. Think But I'm a Cheerleader with a crude, raunchy twist—packed with intense romance, sacred campfire jams, and a parish eager to get on their knees and receive the full, hot, overflowing spirit of Christ.

The ensemble features: Lily Richards (Miss Stigmata), Chiara Montali (Todd), Andi Brinkerhoff (Tyler), Jasmine Hughes (Chastity), Lance Washington (Pastor Chaz's Nameless Wife), Georgia Bridgers (Ashleybrittanychelsea), and Sara Ambra as Pastor Chaz.

Performances take place on Tuesday, June 9 at 8:30 PM (Preview, sold out); Saturday, June 13 at 12:00 PM; Monday, June 22 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, June 27 at 1:30 PM; and Sunday, June 28 at 4:30 PM.

All performances will take place at the Hobgoblin Playhouse, located at 1516 N Gardner St, Los Angeles, CA 90046.  Tickets are $25. Due to the intimate nature of the space and limited Fringe seating, advanced booking is highly recommended. 







Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

The Most Happy Fella in Los Angeles The Most Happy Fella
North Coast Repertory Theatre (6/03-6/28)
A Haunting Revue II in Los Angeles A Haunting Revue II
Impro Theatre (6/06-6/26) PHOTOS
Bus People – A Hilarious & Optimistic Take on L.A. Public Transit in Los Angeles Bus People – A Hilarious & Optimistic Take on L.A. Public Transit
The Actors Company (6/06-6/28)
MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN in Los Angeles MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre (6/17-6/28) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mike Blaha: Pivotal Nomad in Los Angeles Mike Blaha: Pivotal Nomad
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/24)
My Life is a Sonnet in Los Angeles My Life is a Sonnet
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/27)
STRAITJACKET SIRENS in Los Angeles STRAITJACKET SIRENS
The Three Clubs (6/01-6/30)
The Show Has Been Cancelled (Due to the End of The World) in Los Angeles The Show Has Been Cancelled (Due to the End of The World)
Broadwater Second Stage (6/16-6/27)
Dancing Queens! A Mamma Mia Drag Musical Parody in Los Angeles Dancing Queens! A Mamma Mia Drag Musical Parody
Hamburger Mary's (6/20-8/22)
Tristan and Yseult in Los Angeles Tristan and Yseult
Electric Company Theatre (6/02-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets