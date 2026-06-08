CUMMING DOWN THE MOUNTAIN to Have World Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

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Fresh off their inaugural fundraiser cabaret, Two Cups Theatre will present the world premiere of Cumming Down The Mountain at the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and directed by Co-Founder Katie Hatlestad and produced by Carlos Westbrook, this unapologetic, 60-minute staging promises a wild, hormone-fueled hike through faith, sexuality, and self-discovery.

The production follows Hazel (Summer Benson), a young queer girl sent to a mandatory church camp after being caught kissing a girl. Instead of rigid conversion therapy, Hazel discovers a surreal wilderness populated by mystic wanderers, fiercely devout lovers of Christ, and an overwhelming wave of homoerotic energy at every turn. Think But I'm a Cheerleader with a crude, raunchy twist—packed with intense romance, sacred campfire jams, and a parish eager to get on their knees and receive the full, hot, overflowing spirit of Christ.

The ensemble features: Lily Richards (Miss Stigmata), Chiara Montali (Todd), Andi Brinkerhoff (Tyler), Jasmine Hughes (Chastity), Lance Washington (Pastor Chaz's Nameless Wife), Georgia Bridgers (Ashleybrittanychelsea), and Sara Ambra as Pastor Chaz.

Performances take place on Tuesday, June 9 at 8:30 PM (Preview, sold out); Saturday, June 13 at 12:00 PM; Monday, June 22 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, June 27 at 1:30 PM; and Sunday, June 28 at 4:30 PM.

All performances will take place at the Hobgoblin Playhouse, located at 1516 N Gardner St, Los Angeles, CA 90046. Tickets are $25. Due to the intimate nature of the space and limited Fringe seating, advanced booking is highly recommended.

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