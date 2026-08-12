CRIERS FOR HIRE to Open at Curtis Theatre With East West Players

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The Curtis Theatre will present Criers for Hire, a comedy about three Brea funeral criers whose trade is upended by a teenager newly arrived from the Philippines.

Aurora, Remedios, and Eugenia are three of the most sought-after professional funeral criers in Brea. They are eager to welcome Aurora's teenage daughter Ligaya (nicknamed Gaya) from the Philippines into their world and teach her their somber trade. However, they soon realize that Gaya has the opposite effect on people, making them laugh instead of cry. What ensues is a hilarious and heartwarming story of cultural identity, generational conflict, and finding home in a new country.

Criers for Hire was commissioned by East West Players Theatre in 2016 and was produced with generous support from the National Endowment for the Arts. This special presentation is part of AMPLIFY— an initiative to address the inequality in performing arts programming that provides a platform and outlet for performing artists of all kinds, while expanding the inclusivity and outreach of the Curtis Theatre to a diverse artistic community.

The cast features Joy Regullano, Sandy Velsaco, Evie Abat, Pablo Cuen, Bianca Ibarra and directed by Mara Palma with dramaturgy by East West Players' Associate Artistic Director Annie Jin Wang. This revised iteration will be presented at Curtis Theatre with a playwright colloquy immediately following the performance.

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