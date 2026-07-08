Abigail Thorn's THE PRINCE to Have Staged Reading at Dynasty Typewriter

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Abigail Thorn, the award-winning actress and writer recently seen in HBO's House of the Dragon as the dragonslaying pirate Sharako Lohar, is bringing her play The Prince to Dynasty Typewriter on the 31st of July. The first ticketed showing sold out in under 48 hours. A late show has just been added.

First performed in London in 2022 The Prince is a queer story of self-discovery that follows a group of Shakespearean characters realising they are trapped inside a play. The cast will include Thorn (House of the Dragon, Star Wars: The Acolyte), Nicole Maines (Yellowjackets, Supergirl), Morgana Ignis (Helluva Boss, Dracula's Ex-Girlfriend), and introduce model Vivian Jenna Wilson (@vivillainous) in her acting debut. Other cast members include Payam Banifaz (Shameless, Wonder Man), Jon Matteson (The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals, Nerdy Prudes Must Die), Jude B. Lanston (Class Acts, Magic Funhouse), Tarek Ziad (Mock Trial, Stress Positions), and Laser Webber as "The Narrator".

The original run of The Prince was financed by Nebula, a premium streaming service, and is available to watch. When Thorn announced the show on her Youtube channel Philosophy Tube (1.6 million subscribers) it drove so many Nebula subscriptions that it made profit before the show opened. It went on to win three Broadway World Awards including Best New Play and Best Lead Actor (Thorn). Thorn was also awarded an Off West End Award for contributions to British theater. The script has been licensed for performances across the USA, Canada, and England.

'I'm excited to revive The Prince.' said Thorn, 'Nebula started something special when they financed the original run and with the recent success of projects like Backrooms, Obsession, and The Amazing Digital Circus the whole industry is catching up to creator-led digital-driven projects. This cast are amazing, I hope audiences enjoy what will be a very special show!'

This reading aims to attract interest for a fullscale revival of The Prince in either Los Angeles or New York. It will be produced by LaserVision and Five Successes. Tickets are available from Dynasty Typewriter. The show will also be available to stream through dynasty.tv.

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