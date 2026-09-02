Being Alive LA to Celebrate 40 Years With Fundraising Gala

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Founded in West Hollywood in 1986, Being Alive/People with AIDS Action Coalition is celebrating 40 years of service to those with HIV/AIDS by hosting a cocktail reception and awards ceremony in two weeks, titled 40 Years of Being Alive, on Saturday, September 12, 2026 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Los Angeles Athletic Club (646 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014) in the Victory Ballroom. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Being Alive's ongoing mission.

The Being Alive 40th Anniversary commemorative celebration will feature Emmy Award-winning television host Karl Schmid as MC, and include presentations by local government officials, testimonials by clients and staff, the presentation of the Spirit of Hope Awards to actress and advocate Morgan Fairchild, and writer, comedian, and advocate Bruce Vilanch, and the recognition of HIV therapeutic specialist Joseph Leahy with the Russell Ybarra Community Spirit of Hope Award.

The afternoon will culminate with a special 30-minute performance of Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Broadway's Hairspray) and Tony Award nominees Kerry Butler (Broadway's Beetlejuice) and Laura Bell Bundy (Broadway's Legally Blonde The Musical). This touring musical concert and cabaret celebrates their two decades of friendship, motherhood, and iconic Broadway careers that began when they originated the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray.

"For 40 years, Being Alive has been a beacon of support, compassion, and care for people living with HIV/AIDS. We are incredibly proud of the community we've built and remain committed to serving those who need support and assistance for many years to come," said Jamie Baker, Executive Director of Being Alive. "This milestone is an opportunity to celebrate not only our organization's history, but also the remarkable individuals who have helped advance awareness, advocacy, and hope. We are honored to recognize Morgan Fairchild, Bruce Vilanch, and Joseph Leahy for their extraordinary contributions, and we are deeply grateful to Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler, and Laura Bell Bundy for lending their talents in support of our mission. Their generosity helps us continue creating a community where everyone affected by HIV/AIDS is seen, supported, and empowered."

General admission tickets are $200, which includes admission, one drink, and passed hors d'oeuvres. VIP tickets are $350, and include admission, paid parking, unlimited drinks, VIP swag bag, and passed hors d'oeuvres. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available here. Other sponsorship inquiries can be sent to Development Manager Geovanni Botticella at gbotticella@beingalivela.org.

The 40 Years of Being Alive celebration will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2026 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Los Angeles Athletic Club in the Victory Ballroom (646 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014). For tickets and more information, click here.

BIOGRAPHIES

KARL SCHMID (MC) is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, broadcaster, writer, HIV activist, and GLAAD Award-winning media creator whose career has spanned television, print, and digital media across New Zealand, the UK, Australia, Canada, and the United States. A familiar face through his work with ABC News and On The Red Carpet, and known for covering major entertainment and pop culture moments around the world, Karl has built an international reputation for his sharp interviewing style, warmth, and engaging on-air presence, while also using his platform to champion HIV education, advocacy, and storytelling. As the founder of Plus Life Media, he has created award-winning content that challenges stigma and sparks conversation, bringing a distinctly human touch to stories that inform, entertain, and inspire.

ABOUT BEING ALIVE

Being Alive (Being Alive/People with AIDS Action Coalition (501(c)(3) #95-4137742) is a nonprofit organization focusing on the mental health and wellness of people living with HIV and AIDS. Its mission statement is: To eliminate stigma and barriers to care by delivering integrated wellness, mental health, and community support with compassion - ensuring every person living with HIV has the opportunity to thrive.

Established in 1986 by four friends, John Mohr, Ron Rose, Rick Ewing, and Scott Barry, Being Alive was created as a response to a need for services free of red tape and bureaucratic entanglement. These three visionaries saw the need for an organization made up of other people living with HIV and AIDS who would advocate for the HIV/AIDS community from the point of view of those who are infected. Today, Being Alive serves as a beacon of emotional support, treatment education, and empowerment to thousands of people living with HIV/AIDS.

ABOUT MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW

Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur ('Dancing with the Stars'), Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), & Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) reunite onstage for the first time in 20 years. Spend the evening revisiting the show that helped launch their careers and lifelong friendship, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them.

With 16 Broadway shows and over 200 episodes of television between them, this trio has truly done it all! From Beetlejuice to 'Big Brother' ... Mean Girls to Legally Blonde ... 'Dancing with the Stars' to Beauty and the Beast... Wicked to Gypsy ... and even the Country Music Awards!

Join these powerhouse performers on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendships, careers, and their children! For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage. Now, see the fully bloomed divas they've become in MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW, a night of Broadway music and stories you will never forget.

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