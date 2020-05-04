BWW Blog: Blueish, Purple

Blue, purple. Purple, blue? Blueish purple, but wait, no maybe it is purplish blue?

These thoughts have been racing my mind for the past month or so.

Me, a college student, a person who thrives on a hectic schedule and having too long of a to do list, finds herself unmotivated, tired, and obsessed with figuring out what color her bedroom walls are.

I hope I'm not alone in this, I mean, I know I'm not? We all are. These are weird times.

I have to keep reminding myself how lucky I am - I have a roof over my head, I'm able to study what I love, I have a nice supportive family, and so far the people close to me are in good health.

So why am I feeling like this?

Slow-

Tired-

Depressed-

I'm a writer, I should be writing - I have all the time in the world to be writing. But still, somehow, I find myself stuck, staring at my blueish purple walls-

Purplish blue-

With little motivation to do something I know I love.

I think, no, I know we all have these days. It just seems like now they feel more abundant.

I think now is the time to be gentle. Be gentle to those around us but to ourselves too. I know that I am normally a person who works myself to death. I love to do that. I'm an adrenaline junkie that way (no, sorry Mom, I still hate roller coasters). Life just came to a halt.

I still have my classes, but I don't see my peers.

I still have my family, but I have no new stories to share.

I still have my passion, but I cannot push forward.

And you know what?

That's okay.

It's okay.

Because right now, we need to be kind. Let's all try to be kind to ourselves. Let's be kind to others. Be gentle. In all this craziness, we have each other, but more importantly, we have ourselves.

That spark you once had, the spark I had too, it'll come back - but for now, just for now, maybe learn to admire the colors of your bedroom walls.

Blueish purple-

Purplish blue.





