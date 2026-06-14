BIGG COUNTY RESTORATIONS To Screen At TCL Chinese Theatre For Dances With Films Festival

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Bigg County Restorations, an outrageous send-up of reality TV from writer-comedians Mikaela Watkins and Joe Bell, will be having its West Coast Premiere as an Official Selection of Dances with Films LA on Saturday, June 20, at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater, kicking off the festival's 'Series' slate.

The series, shot in a reality-tv style, ostensibly follows Paul Bigg (Task's John Jezior), as he restores vintage finds for high-profile celebrity clients, but the true rug-pull of the show comes into focus when it's revealed the show is mostly about the otherworldly adventures of his two kids, Brittney and Junior.

The pilot stars Watkins and Bell, alongside Jezior, and musician Wes Walker. Dan Angelucci directs, with Clay Hereth (Netflix's Tires) as Director of Photography. Watkins and Bell executive produce, alongside Hereth and Angelucci.

Watkins and Bell have performed together for over a decade and have been featured at the New York Comedy Festival and Comedy Central's Up Next showcase. They've written for Comedy Central Online, Hard Times and The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem.

'We hope the judge looks at our case and sees that we are working towards becoming better members of society,' says Watkins. Bell added, 'We are looking forward to being part of the Disney/Star Wars family.'

The project is a playground of filming techniques, with Production Designer/Producer Caitlin King spearheading the creation and fabrication of puppets, practical effects, miniatures, and lots and lots of movie-magic slime. The pilot is meant to be a proof of concept for a larger series.

The screening will take place Saturday, June 20, at 11:30 am at the TCL Chinese Theatre as part of Series Block 1.

More festival and ticket information can be found at the Dances With Films website.

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