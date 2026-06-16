MIKE AND BILLY'S AMERICAN PIE to Screen at Dances With Films in Hollywood
Director Erin Zimmerman and subject Billy Cross will attend a Q&A at TCL Chinese Theatres 6.
The documentary short MIKE AND BILLY'S AMERICAN PIE is set to screen at the Dances With Films festival in Hollywood on Tuesday, June 23 at 4 p.m. at TCL Chinese Theatres 6. The film, directed and produced by Erin Zimmerman, follows Billy Cross as he recounts his life with chef Michael James, from their first meeting at Chez Panisse to the founding of their Beverly Hills pie shop, and reflects on James's death from AIDS, his own resilience, and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights. The screening is part of the Doc Shorts Blk 2 program, a two-hour block of six short documentaries that will conclude with a Q&A featuring Cross and Zimmerman.
From their initial meeting behind the bar at Chez Panisse, to the establishment of their pie shop in
Beverly Hills, Billy Cross recounts the joys and pains of his life with renowned chef, Michael James, whose life was tragically cut short by AIDS. Billy reflects on his journey of resilience, the importance of love in all forms, and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights.
This is 'Mike & Billy's American Pie'
Tickets for the June 23 screening are available through the Dances With Films website. The Hollywood festival appearance marks the film's final scheduled festival screening. BroadwayWorld recently covered another Hollywood-area festival production, with LADDIE LEPRECHAUN'S MAGICAL MUSICAL MORNINGS set to make its debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this summer.
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