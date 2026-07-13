BEYOND THE FRINGE to Return to The Actors Company in Hollywood Fringe Extension Series

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Following a successful 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival, The Actors Company will present the Beyond the Fringe: Hollywood Fringe 2026 Extension Series, bringing back audience favorites for a limited encore engagement from July 21 through August 2, 2026.

Featuring an exciting mix of comedy, drama, solo performance, and new works, this special series offers audiences another opportunity to experience standout productions from this year's Hollywood Fringe season.

The lineup includes Devil in the Diner, Fulfillment, Three Eulogies for Tyson Miller, Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child, Goodbye. Hello., I Totally Would've Had a Threesome With You, Trade-Offs, Wait and Return, Don't Be a Pussy, If Not By Numbers, Kevin August Shuts the Fuck Up-and-Get Ready With Me With John Queenan, Please Don't Freak Out, Sack of Nerves, The Cure Ate Her, The Great Marzini, and The Seven Year Bitch.

Performance Schedule

Tuesday, July 21

7:00 PM - Devil in the Diner (Let Live Theater)

7:00 PM - Trade-Offs (Other Space Theater)

Thursday, July 23

7:30 PM - Fulfillment (Let Live Theater)

Friday, July 24

7:30 PM - Goodbye. Hello. (Other Space Theater)

Saturday, July 25

3:00 PM - Fulfillment (Let Live Theater)

3:30 PM - Trade-Offs (Other Space Theater)

Sunday, July 26

5:00 PM - Fulfillment (Let Live Theater)

7:00 PM - Three Eulogies for Tyson Miller (Let Live Theater)

Tuesday, July 28

7:00 PM - Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child (Other Space Theater)

7:00 PM - Don't Be a Pussy (Little Theater)

8:30 PM - The Seven Year Bitch (Little Theater)

9:00 PM - I Totally Would've Had a Threesome With You (Other Space Theater)

Thursday, July 30

7:00 PM - Please Don't Freak Out (Little Theater)

8:30 PM - Sack of Nerves (Little Theater)

Friday, July 31

7:00 PM - Wait and Return (Other Space Theater)

7:00 PM - The Cure Ate Her (Little Theater)

8:30 PM - I Totally Would've Had a Threesome With You (Other Space Theater)

8:30 PM - Kevin August Shuts the Fuck Up-and-Get Ready With Me With John Queenan (Little Theater)

Saturday, August 1

3:30 PM - If Not By Numbers (Little Theater)

5:00 PM - Don't Be a Pussy (Little Theater)

7:00 PM - Kevin August Shuts the Fuck Up-and-Get Ready With Me With John Queenan (Little Theater)

7:30 PM - Goodbye. Hello. (Other Space Theater)

Sunday, August 2

3:00 PM - The Great Marzini (Little Theater)

3:30 PM - Wait and Return (Other Space Theater)

4:30 PM - The Cure Ate Her (Little Theater)

5:00 PM - Trade-Offs (Other Space Theater)

6:00 PM - Sack of Nerves (Little Theater)

All performances take place at The Actors Company, 916 N. Formosa Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046. Tickets, show descriptions, and additional information are available at universe.com/theactorscompanyla.

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