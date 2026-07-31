BAY AREA ALOHA FESTIVAL to Return to San Mateo County Event Center

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The Pacific Islanders' Cultural Association will return with the 31st Annual of the Bay Area Aloha Festival, taking place over two days of fun and family-friendly cultural activities on Saturday & Sunday, August 8-9, 2026, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at the San Mateo County Event Center. This year the popular cultural festival features a full line-up of live hula/dance, contemporary and traditional Hawaiian and Tahitian music, 'Ono food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, community resources, workshops, Lomi Lomi massages and demonstrations, raffle drawings for many prizes, and an Ohana Keiki (children's activities) Korner, Educational Workshops, and more.

Attendees may bring low-back beach chairs and blankets for concert seating and their own food and beverages; however, alcohol is not permitted. Picnic tables are available for additional seating.

Pacific Islanders' Cultural Association (PICA) was established in 1995 to encourage and perpetuate the cultures of the Pacific Islanders in Northern California and is comprised of interested volunteers whose mission is to develop and perpetuate through education the histories, cultures, and traditions of all Pacific islanders. One of PICA's goals is to remain diligent in its efforts to celebrate together by sharing diverse cultures and encouraging young people to commit to higher goals, with academic scholarships that are awarded every year at PICA's annual festival.

The event will feature two days of continuous live music and dance performances: Main Stage Performances start at 11am. Dance performances include Halau Hula Hi'ilani 'O Ke Kai/Halau Na Maka 'Olali, Keolalaulani Halau 'Olapa O Laka, Manuia Polynesian Review, Tahitian Dance from Hui Tarava, among others. Live Bands include Glorious Ukuleles, Na Leo Pumehana Hawaiian Band, Mana, PICA Kanikapila Band/Hawaii Aloha, and more.

Festival activities will include arts and crafts, including lei making and more; a large-scale Island Marketplace and 'ono food vendors; 'Ahahui Lomilomi Hawai'i lomi chair massage demonstrations and history; the Ohana Keiki Korner with children's activities; and community resources, educational workshops, and more. For more information regarding the Festival and PICA, please visit https://www.pica-org.org/.

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