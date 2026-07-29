BAY AREA ALOHA FESTIVAL to Return to San Mateo County Event Center

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The Pacific Islanders' Cultural Association will return with the 31st Annual of the Bay Area Aloha Festival, taking place over two days of fun and family-friendly cultural activities on Saturday & Sunday, August 8-9, 2026, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at the San Mateo County Event Center. Tickets for the event are free.

This year the popular cultural festival features a full line-up of live hula/dance, contemporary and traditional Hawaiian and Tahitian music, 'Ono food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, community resources, workshops, Lomi Lomi massages and demonstrations, raffle drawings for many prizes, and an Ohana Keiki (children's activities) Korner, Educational Workshops, and more.

Attendees may bring low-back beach chairs and blankets for concert seating and their own food and beverages; however, alcohol is not permitted. Picnic tables are available for additional seating.

Pacific Islanders' Cultural Association (PICA) was established in 1995 to encourage and perpetuate the cultures of the Pacific Islanders in Northern California and is comprised of interested volunteers whose mission is to develop and perpetuate through education the histories, cultures, and traditions of all Pacific islanders. One of PICA's goals is to remain diligent in its efforts to celebrate together by sharing diverse cultures and encouraging young people to commit to higher goals, with academic scholarships that are awarded every year at PICA's annual festival.

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