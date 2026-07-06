Ann Noble's DEAD MAN to be Presented at Echo Theater Company
Performances will take place July 28 to August 4.
The Echo Theater Company and Theatre Ghosts will present Dead Man, direct from its run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. In this noir comedy clown mystery written and directed by Ann Noble, a lone private eye investigates a crime everyone wants to forget: it will definitely take more than one clown to figure it out. Somebody’s dead. Somebody must find the killer. Different somebodies, but… you get the idea. Life is easier when everything’s black and white. Except for those pesky greys.
The Butterfly Effect is written and directed by Ann Noble and stars Christian Haines, Jeffrey Johnson, Robin McDonald, and Ann Noble. Produced by The Echo Theater Company and Theatre Ghosts, the production will be performed on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on July 21, July 28, and Aug. 4 at the Echo Theater Company at Atwater Village Theatre.
Free parking is available in the Atwater Crossing (AXT) lot, located one block south of the theater. Tickets are $20, with a $1.75 fee added to purchases made with a credit card.
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