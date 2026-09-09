AS YOU LIKE IT to Open Porters of Hellsgate's 20th Season
Julia Manis and Riley Shanahan lead the cast at the Whitmore-Lindley Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Porters of Hellsgate have announced the company of As You Like It, the opening mainstage production of their 2026-2027 season, 'Give Us Your Hands,' a landmark year for the company as they celebrate their twentieth anniversary and complete their long-standing journey through the works of William Shakespeare.
The production will be helmed by Artistic Director Will Block. The production will feature an original score composed by Mina Bloom, who also provides music direction, with an original composition of Under the Greenwood Tree by Weezer's Rivers Cuomo. The company will be led by Julia Manis as Rosalind and Riley Shanahan as Orlando, and will feature a company of both longtime company members and new additions to the Porters' stage.
As You Like It will be the Porters' 38th production in their journey towards finishing Shakespeare's canon.
'There is no clock in the forest...'
In the face of great societal upheaval, a rag tag community forms in the forest of Arden. In the natural rhythms of the woods young love blossoms, hearts are broken and mended, and the denizens of the Forest learn to see each other and themselves with clarity and compassion.
AS YOU LIKE IT
- Written by William Shakespeare
- Directed by Will Block
- Previews: October 16th and 17th
- Opening Night: October 18th, 2026
- Closing Night: November 1st, 2026
CAST
- Julia Manis as Rosalind
- Riley Shanahan as Orlando
- Dana DeRuyck as Celia
- Tiago Santos as Orlando
- Gus Krieger as Touchstone
- Ted Barton as Duke Frederick and Duke Senior
- Nicole Ledoux as Audrey
- Kyle T. Hester as Charles, Corin, and Second Brother
- Cindy Nguyen as Phoebe, Le Beau, and First Lord
- Edwin Zha as Silvius and Second Lord
- Will Block as Jacques
- Thomas Bigley as Adam and William
PRODUCTION TEAM
- Lighting/Scenic Designer Thomas Bigley
- Sound Designer Nick Neidorf
- Assistant Director/Dramaturg Kaite Brandt
- Stage Manager Yaesol Jeong
- Composer/Music Director Mina Bloom
- Original composition of Under the Greenwood Tree by Rivers Cuomo
LOCATION
- The Whitmore-Lindley Theatre Center
- 11006 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601
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