AS YOU LIKE IT to Open Porters of Hellsgate's 20th Season

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The Porters of Hellsgate have announced the company of As You Like It, the opening mainstage production of their 2026-2027 season, 'Give Us Your Hands,' a landmark year for the company as they celebrate their twentieth anniversary and complete their long-standing journey through the works of William Shakespeare.

The production will be helmed by Artistic Director Will Block. The production will feature an original score composed by Mina Bloom, who also provides music direction, with an original composition of Under the Greenwood Tree by Weezer's Rivers Cuomo. The company will be led by Julia Manis as Rosalind and Riley Shanahan as Orlando, and will feature a company of both longtime company members and new additions to the Porters' stage.

As You Like It will be the Porters' 38th production in their journey towards finishing Shakespeare's canon.

'There is no clock in the forest...'

In the face of great societal upheaval, a rag tag community forms in the forest of Arden. In the natural rhythms of the woods young love blossoms, hearts are broken and mended, and the denizens of the Forest learn to see each other and themselves with clarity and compassion.

AS YOU LIKE IT

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Will Block

Previews: October 16th and 17th

Opening Night: October 18th, 2026

Closing Night: November 1st, 2026

CAST

PRODUCTION TEAM

Lighting/Scenic Designer Thomas Bigley

Sound Designer Nick Neidorf

Assistant Director/Dramaturg Kaite Brandt

Stage Manager Yaesol Jeong

Composer/Music Director Mina Bloom

Original composition of Under the Greenwood Tree by Rivers Cuomo

LOCATION

The Whitmore-Lindley Theatre Center

11006 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

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