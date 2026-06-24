ANTIGONE: IN THE LANGUAGE OF KINGS to Open at Getty Villa with Latino Theater Company

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The Getty Villa Museum and Latino Theater Company will present “Antigone: In the Language of Kings” for the 20th annual "Outdoor Classical Theater" production this fall. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 3, at 8 p.m., with previews on Sept. 3-5, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale July 1.

The ancient story, originally set in fifth-century B.C. Greece, of Antigone confronts themes of loyalty, familial duty and the clash between divine law and state edict. Latino Theater Company's presentation will set the story in pre-conquest Tenochtitlan, Mexico, weaving in pre-Hispanic music and poetry and bringing Aztec mythology into Sophocles' timeless story. The result is a rich historical tapestry that resonates across cultures, pitting love and defiance against tyranny.

“Antigone: In the Language of Kings” is directed by Jose Luis Valenzuela, artistic director of Latino Theater Company, and adapted by Evelina Fernández, associate artistic director of Latino Theater Company.

Latino Theater Company has previously participated in the Getty Villa's "Villa Theater Lab" program with workshop productions including “Letters from the Black Sea” in 2022, “La Olla—Plautus's The Pot of Gold” in 2015 and “Liz Estrada in the City of Angels,” an adaptation of "Lysistrata" by Aristophanes, in 2006.

The play will feature costume design by Maria Catarina Copelli, set design by François-Pierre Couture, lighting design by Xinyuan Li, sound design by John Zalewski, music by Christopher Garcia, and projection design by Yee Eun Nam. “Antigone: In the Language of Kings” is produced by Latino Theater Company. An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Prior to the performance, guests will be able to purchase a variety of food and drink options, including a specialty cocktail and a sit-down prix fixe dinner (space limited; Fridays during the run and Saturdays only), inspired by and featuring ingredients from the pre-conquest period.

Thursday night performances are $45 ($40 for students and seniors), Friday night performances are $50, and Saturday night performances are $60. Student and senior discounts are available for Thursday night performances only. Ticket prices for the previews are $30.

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