AMONG NEIGHBORS to Make Debut at Goldrich Cultural Center, Holocaust Museum LA

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'Among Neighbors,' the multiple award-winning documentary that political extremists in Poland have attempted to ban, will be the debut film at LA's newest landmark, The Goldrich Cultural Center, which includes Holocaust Museum LA, Thursday June 18 at 6:30 pm.

In 'Among Neighbors' filmmaker Yoav Potash utilizes both animation and traditional documentary techniques. The film examines the mystery of a small, rural town in Poland where people of two different faiths lived side by side for centuries - until the killing began. 'Among Neighbors' reveals both love and betrayal as it zeroes in on a crime committed among neighbors: the murder of Holocaust survivors in Poland, six months after the end of World War II. The chilling facts revealed in the documentary have led the office of Poland's nationalist president to call for a ban on the film.

An award winner at multiple festivals, including the San Francisco Independent Film Festival, the Berkshire International Film Festival, the Ojai Film Festival, the Warsaw Jewish Film Festival and the Teaneck International Film Festival, 'Among Neighbors' was named Best Documentary at the Los Angeles Film Awards and was an official selection at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Most recently, the film won a 2026 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award presented by The Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center.

Acclaimed by Jake Tapper at CNN and the Hollywood Reporter, among others, 'Among Neighbors' was called 'remarkable' by the San Francisco Chronicle and 'a gripping, deeply emotional murder mystery' by This Week in New York.

Presented in partnership with Jewish Story Partners, the screening will be followed by a panel discussion with filmmaker Yoav Potash and writer, author and literary curator Louise Steinman.

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