AMERICAN IDIOT to Open at Hollywood's Broadwater Theater with Conundrum Theatre Company

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Conundrum Theatre Company will present American Idiot, the two-time Tony Award-winning rock opera based on Green Day's Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album. Performances will run July 10-12 and July 17-19 at the Broadwater Theater Main Stage in Hollywood.

Featuring music by Green Day, lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, and a book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer, American Idiot is an explosive, high-octane theatrical experience that brings the iconic punk rock album to life onstage. The musical includes every song from the landmark album "American Idiot," along with selections from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

Set in a post-9/11 America, the story follows three lifelong friends, Johnny, Tunny, and Will, as they struggle to find purpose and connection in an increasingly chaotic world. As their lives diverge through addiction, military service, relationships, and personal responsibility, the show captures the frustration, disillusionment, and restless energy of a generation searching for meaning.

Directed by Sydney Turturro, with music direction by Jonny Perl and choreography by Genevieve Gray, Conundrum Theatre Company's production embraces the intensity and urgency of the material while highlighting the company's commitment to bold, innovative storytelling.

American Idiot features August Broussard as Johnny, Zach Troutman as Tunny, Terrence Robinson as Will, Sofia Gutierrez as St. Jimmy, Janet Leyva as Whatsername, Katrina Negrete as Heather, Karis Brizendine and Charlotte Nevins as Extraordinary Girl, and a supporting cast including Katelyn Coon, Pales Gensler, Katherine Grace, Stephen Gregg, Gina Marcellino, Charlotte Nevins, Devin Raymond, Dylan Renfrow, Marissa Sepulveda, Sheilah Utley, and Kira Wefers.

Founded in Burbank, Conundrum Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a collaborative and diverse artistic community through accessible, high-quality theatrical productions and educational opportunities for performers of all backgrounds and experience levels.

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