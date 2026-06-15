Novella THE HOUR OF THE STAR Gets Solo Adaptation World Premiere in Los Angeles

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Brazilian performer Bruna Fachetti is set to bring a solo stage adaptation of Clarice Lispector's 1977 novella THE HOUR OF THE STAR to Los Angeles this summer in its world premiere production, directed by Alex Tietre, running at The Broadwater Black Theatre from July 25 through August 1, 2026, with five performances scheduled at 7:00 PM on July 25, 26, 30, 31, and August 1.

Audiences will witness Fachetti embodying six different characters, merging narration with performance to illuminate an overlooked life on stage. In keeping with the themes of the work, the production incorporates recycled materials into its costume and scenic design. This creative choice supports sustainability while embodying the soul of the story. Macabéa exists on the margins-overlooked, undervalued, and nearly invisible. By transforming discarded materials into scenography and props, the production visually reflects her condition, demonstrating that what society casts aside can still hold meaning, beauty, and life.

Clarice Lispector's novella, first published in 1977, follows Macabéa, a poor typist who dreams of a better life in Rio de Janeiro. Narrated by the introspective Rodrigo S.M., the story is a meditation on human dignity, invisibility, and the right to be heard. This adaptation honors Lispector's legacy by bringing her poetic, philosophical prose to the stage and reintroducing her work to new audiences.

The adaptation remains true to Lispector's emotional and philosophical essence while infusing theatricality and humor. Fachetti retains Rodrigo S.M.'s meta-narrative structure, allowing the narrator to address the audience and explore existential questions. The production will feature the work of Brazilian artists and incorporate Brazilian cultural influences throughout a primarily English-language performance, creating a meaningful dialogue between Brazilian and American audiences.

Performances will be held at The Broadwater Black Theatre (6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA) beginning on July 25, 2026. The production runs for five performances at 7:00 PM on July 25,26, 30, 31, and August 1, with potential extension. Tickets are available for $20 via Eventbrite (thehourofthestar.eventbrite.com).

Creative Team

Directed and conceived by Alex Tietre, this adaptation is the result of a creative collaboration between Tietre and Bruna Fachetti featuring the celebrated English translation by Pulitzer Prize-winning and Clarice's biographer Benjamin Moser. Character development and performance coaching are guided by renowned master teacher Marjo-Riikka Mäkelä, founder of Chekhov Studio International. Produced by Fachetti Impact Arts & Productions, Chekhov Studio International and MRM.

About Bruna Fachetti

THE HOUR OF THE STAR follows Macabéa, a poor typist from Brazil's Northeast who dreams of a better life in Rio de Janeiro, with Fachetti portraying six characters across the production, which incorporates recycled materials into its costume and scenic design and features contributions from Brazilian artists throughout a primarily English-language performance; tickets are priced at $20 and available via Eventbrite at thehourofthestar.eventbrite.com.

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