A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS National Tour to Visit Over 30 U.S. Cities

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

A Magical Cirque Christmas will return in 2026 for a very merry national tour, bringing its variety show to more than 30 cities across the U.S. including stops in Austin, Portland, Charlotte, and beyond. A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world's top cirque talent and takes audiences on a winter wonderland journey.

In A Magical Cirque Christmas, the cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will mesmerize, twist, flip, and push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate variety extravaganza. The festive show entertains audiences of all ages during an evening of spectacular feats, acrobatic antics, and magical performances complete with holiday hilarity and music.

The acts returning for the 2026 tour include audience favorites Mark Clearview (MC and magician), Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla and unicycle performer), hair suspension artist and world record holder Leila Noone, and juggler Christopher Stoinev. New additions to the cast include aerialist Melissa James, hand-to-hand acrobatic specialists Jack and Anna, and Iris Ileven who specializes in hand balance and contortion:

· Clearview, an internationally acclaimed magician and mentalist, has performed for stars like Neil Patrick Harris and appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. A former Canada's Got Talent finalist who earned the Golden Buzzer and $25,000 cash prize, is also a world record holder. He now hosts NYC's popular MAGIC, UNLOCKED.

· Rinny, a fourth-generation circus performer making his return to A Magical Cirque Christmas, began his career in his family's Argentine circus at age five. Now an acclaimed Rola Bola and unicycle artist, he's wowed audiences worldwide, including a 'best act' nod from AGT's Simon Cowell.

· Noone, a four-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and Guinness World Record holder, is ecstatic to return to the national tour of A Magical Cirque Christmas. She is known for her versatile performances and her role in the contemporary circus company Cirque Vida, based in Austin, TX.

· Las Vegas resident Stoinev is a fifth-generation circus performer who started juggling at the age of five and hasn't stopped ever since. At eight years old, he was invited to perform at Premier Rampe, an International Circus Festival hosted in Monaco.

· James combines musical theatre, dance, and circus into one dynamic performance. A former Dance Captain for Chicago, Hairspray, and Mamma Mia, she later collaborated with legendary director Franco Dragone as both an artist and creative. Having headlined productions across the Middle East, the U.K., Asia, Australia, and the U.S., James brings a global perspective and cinematic storytelling to every performance.

· Jack and Anna perform hand-to-hand acrobatics, combining elite athleticism with trust, precision, and artistry. Jack is a former Canadian National Champion in Senior Elite Men's Pair with more than 15 years of experience as a base, while Anna graduated from l'École de Cirque de Québec with a concentration in hand-to-hand acrobatics.

· Ileven is a Las Vegas-based hand balancer and contortionist, who performs elegant, emotionally driven acts that have captivated audiences and blend strength, flexibility, and expressive artistry.

Audience members across the country have praised A Magical Cirque Christmas as a must-see holiday tradition. 'Absolutely fantastic show. We took our six- and three-year-olds and all had the best time,' said one reviewer. 'We will be making this a yearly Christmas tradition!' Another audience member called it 'great for the whole family,' adding, 'The cast is incredibly talented. Mark keeps everyone laughing between the exciting acts.' Fans consistently praise the show's world-class performers, breathtaking acrobatics, festive atmosphere and family-friendly entertainment.

Attendees of all ages at A Magical Cirque Christmas will delight in the graceful, flexible, and hypnotic acrobatics, stunning gravity-defying performances and high-flying aerial artists, as well as many more surprises.

Asheville, NC

November 15

Harrah's Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Naples, FL

November 17

Artis-Naples Center

Coral Springs, FL

November 18

Coral Springs Center for the Arts

Savannah, GA

November 19

Johnny Mercer Theater

St. Petersburg, FL

November 20

Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Sandy Springs, GA

November 21

Sandy Springs PAC - Byers Theatre

Charlotte, NC

November 22

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center - Belk Theater

Shippensburg, PA

November 24

H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

Newport News, VA

November 25

Diamonstein Concert Hall at Ferguson Center for the Arts

New Brunswick, NJ

November 27

State Theatre New Jersey

Atlantic City, NJ

November 28

Tropicana Showroom @ Tropicana Atlantic City

Hartford, CT

November 29

Bushnell Center For the Performing Arts - Mortensen Hall

Bloomington, IN

December 1

Indiana University Auditorium

Joliet, IL

December 2

Rialto Square Theatre

Lincoln, NE

December 3

Lied Center for the Performing Arts

Austin, TX

December 7

ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sugar Land, TX

December 8

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

San Antonio, TX

December 9

Majestic Theatre

Tucson, AZ

December 11–12

Centennial Hall

Fresno, CA

December 15

William Saroyan Theatre

San Jose, CA

December 16–17

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

Santa Rosa, CA

December 18

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Lincoln, CA

December 19

The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Idaho Falls, ID

December 21

Mountain America Center

Salt Lake City, UT

December 22–23

Eccles Theater

Spokane, WA

December 26

First Interstate Center for the Arts

Olympia, WA

December 27–28

Washington Center for the Performing Arts

Eugene, OR

December 29

TBD

Portland, OR

December 30

Keller Auditorium

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming