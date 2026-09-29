A HOLLYWOOD HORROR STORY to Play Curtis Theatre in Brea

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The Curtis Theatre has announced the upcoming one-night-only performance of Ingrid Garner's smash hit show, A Hollywood Horror Story, coming to Brea on October 25, 2026.

Long before Elvira, Vampira titillated and terrified 1950s America as TV's first horror host. Award-winning actor and writer Ingrid Garner (Eleanor's Story) resurrects the legend behind this fascinating icon. Delivered as an episode of 'The Vampira Show', the mercurial life of her creator, Maila Nurmi, unearths in an electrifying multimedia performance.

A Hollywood Horror Story blends storytelling, cinema, and live-onstage transformation to chronicle the creation and legacy of Vampira. A true Cinderella-meets-Frankenstein tale of ambition, rebellion, and individuality, Garner's captivating solo performance highlights the triumphs, tragedies, and enduring influence of Maila Nurmi, the Grandmother of Punk.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available now at the Curtis Theatre box office or online. Given Vampira's fame and Maila Nurmi's compelling story, early booking is highly recommended.

Content Advisory: Adult Language, Sexual themes, Suggestive Imagery, Disordered Eating, Death, Suicide, and reference to sexual assault.

About the Curtis Theatre:

The Curtis Theatre, located in the heart of Brea, is a vibrant performing arts center dedicated to providing high-quality entertainment and educational opportunities for the community. Through diverse programming and partnerships, the theatre strives to cultivate a welcoming and inclusive space for artists and audiences alike.

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