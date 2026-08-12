Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen

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Philanthropist Barbara Tober made her annual trip to East Hampton where she underwrote a concert with pianist Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner at LongHouse in honor of its founder, Jack Lenor Larsen’s birthday. Check out photos below!

“Jack was a creative force from the time he was born," Tober said. "I fought with him, worked at MAD with him, and then came to love him. But I am really here because I love the talent of Llewellyn—wherever piano music is treasured and appreciated, he stands out as a leader and a teacher. We are fortunate to have Jack’s longtime partner, Peter Olsen, here with us today. In his way, Jack, we know, is here, too.”

From the stage LongHouse Executive Director Lara Sweeney offered, “Thank you for joining us on this special evening. We are honored to welcome back the extraordinary pianist and composer Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner. Our sincere thanks to our longtime friend and supporter Barbara Tober for her leadership and commitment.”

Llewellyn played outside, under the tall trees of LongHouse, first a Rachmaninoff Etude, then explaining, “For America's 250th anniversary, tonight we are exploring American piano literature through composers of different backgrounds whose voices have shaped our musical heritage.” The program featured George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Samuel Barber’s Piano Sonata, Duke Ellington’s Come Sunday, Charles Ives’ The Alcotts, Florence Price, Frederic Rzewski, Tanya Yajnik (the concert’s only living composer), plus the aforementioned Rachmaninoff, who fled Russia and became an American citizen, now interred in Westchester. The theme resonated with the young pianist. Llewellyn was born in California to a mother from Mexico, and a father of Welsh, German, Polish, and Jewish heritage.

The concert was sold out, with over 250 guests staying for drinks afterwards. Attending the concert was LongHouse Board Chair Louis Bradbury, President Emerita Nina Gillman, and Board Members Sherri Donghia, and Linda Willett, as well as Rita and Charles Bronfman, Philippe Chang and Bastienne Schmidt, Stephen Drucker, Ronnie and Alan Fisher, Gina Gibney and Pamela Van Zandt, Sharon King Hoge, Alice Hope, Nancy Manocherian, Naomi Marks and Vernon Taylor, Christopher Mason, Oscar Molina, Wendy Moonan, Faith Popcorn, Ralph Pucci, Mercedes Ruehl, and Mary Snow.

A small group retreated to LongHouse’s Pavilion for a four-course al fresco dinner. Guests included LongHouse Board Member Michael Jones, President Emerita Dianne Benson and Lys Marigold, as well as Suzi Cordish, Dr. Jane Farhi and James Barron, Joanna Fisher, Antonia Franceschi and Jane Berliner, Lee Fryd, Sylvia Hemingway, Lola Koch, Meryl Rosofsky and Stuart Coleman, Dr. Bradley Strauchen-Scherer and Erich Scherer, and Susan Stroman. A special gift was made during dinner; in a toast to Llewellyn, and to LongHouse, Barbara gifted her custom kimono, made from Larsen fabric, to LongHouse’s permanent collection. This was graciously accepted by Lara Sweeney and Peter Olsen.

LongHouse is a 16-acre garden and cultural center in East Hampton, New York, founded by internationally recognized textile designer Jack Lenor Larsen. Founded in 1991, LongHouse brings together art, nature, and design through gardens, sculpture, exhibitions, performances, educational programs, and public events. Home to more than 60 outdoor works by artists including Yoko Ono, Willem de Kooning, and Sol LeWitt, LongHouse continues Larsen's vision of fostering creativity, cultural exchange, and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit https://longhouse.org/

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