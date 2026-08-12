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Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen

The event was held on August 8.

By:

Philanthropist Barbara Tober made her annual trip to East Hampton where she underwrote a concert with pianist Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner at LongHouse in honor of its founder, Jack Lenor Larsen’s birthday. Check out photos below!

“Jack was a creative force from the time he was born," Tober said. "I fought with him, worked at MAD with him, and then came to love him. But I am really here because I love the talent of Llewellyn—wherever piano music is treasured and appreciated, he stands out as a leader and a teacher. We are fortunate to have Jack’s longtime partner, Peter Olsen, here with us today. In his way, Jack, we know, is here, too.”

From the stage LongHouse Executive Director Lara Sweeney offered, “Thank you for joining us on this special evening. We are honored to welcome back the extraordinary pianist and composer Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner. Our sincere thanks to our longtime friend and supporter Barbara Tober for her leadership and commitment.”

Llewellyn played outside, under the tall trees of LongHouse, first a Rachmaninoff Etude, then explaining, “For America's 250th anniversary, tonight we are exploring American piano literature through composers of different backgrounds whose voices have shaped our musical heritage.” The program featured George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Samuel Barber’s Piano Sonata, Duke Ellington’s Come Sunday, Charles Ives’ The Alcotts, Florence Price, Frederic Rzewski, Tanya Yajnik (the concert’s only living composer), plus the aforementioned Rachmaninoff, who fled Russia and became an American citizen, now interred in Westchester.  The theme resonated with the young pianist. Llewellyn was born in California to a mother from Mexico, and a father of Welsh, German, Polish, and Jewish heritage.

The concert was sold out, with over 250 guests staying for drinks afterwards. Attending the concert was LongHouse Board Chair Louis Bradbury, President Emerita Nina Gillman, and Board Members Sherri Donghia, and Linda Willett, as well as Rita and Charles Bronfman, Philippe Chang and Bastienne Schmidt, Stephen Drucker, Ronnie and Alan Fisher, Gina Gibney and Pamela Van Zandt, Sharon King Hoge, Alice Hope, Nancy Manocherian, Naomi Marks and Vernon Taylor, Christopher Mason, Oscar Molina, Wendy Moonan, Faith Popcorn, Ralph Pucci, Mercedes Ruehl, and Mary Snow.

A small group retreated to LongHouse’s Pavilion for a four-course al fresco dinner. Guests included LongHouse Board Member Michael Jones, President Emerita Dianne Benson and Lys Marigold, as well as Suzi Cordish, Dr. Jane Farhi and James Barron, Joanna Fisher, Antonia Franceschi and Jane Berliner, Lee Fryd, Sylvia Hemingway, Lola Koch, Meryl Rosofsky and Stuart Coleman, Dr. Bradley Strauchen-Scherer and Erich Scherer, and Susan Stroman. A special gift was made during dinner; in a toast to Llewellyn, and to LongHouse, Barbara gifted her custom kimono, made from Larsen fabric, to LongHouse’s permanent collection. This was graciously accepted by Lara Sweeney and Peter Olsen.

LongHouse is a 16-acre garden and cultural center in East Hampton, New York, founded by internationally recognized textile designer Jack Lenor Larsen. Founded in 1991, LongHouse brings together art, nature, and design through gardens, sculpture, exhibitions, performances, educational programs, and public events. Home to more than 60 outdoor works by artists including Yoko Ono, Willem de Kooning, and Sol LeWitt, LongHouse continues Larsen's vision of fostering creativity, cultural exchange, and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit https://longhouse.org/ 

Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan/PMC/PMC

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Sharon King Hoge and Wendy Moonan

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Peter Olsen and Antonia Franceschi

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Nicole Klagsburn and Emma Fiszman

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Lys Marigold, Christoper Mason and Dianne Benson

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Sylvia Hemingway, Jonathan Marder and Joanna Fisher

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Sylvia Hemingway, Suzi Cordish, Susan Stroman, James Barron, Lola Koch, Jane Fahri Barron, Barbara Tober, Isabelle Orlansky, Jonathan Marder, Dianne Benson, Lee Fryd, Lys Marigold, Dr. Bradley Strauchen-Scherer and Erich Scherer

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Susan Wood and Phyllis Chase

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Erich Scherer and Dr. Bradley Strauchen-Scherer

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Zak Benjaza and Ewelina Swierad

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Evan Klebe and Alexandra Klebe

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Leslie Lennox, Nancy Seltzer and Tanya Yajnik

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Gina Gibney, Millie Martini Bratten and Pamela van Zandt

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Mary Snow and JR Snow

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Isabelle Orlansky, Sylvia Hemingway and Lee Fryd

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Jane Fahri Barron, James Barron and Wendy Moonan

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Jane Wesman and Alice Hope

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Hervey Cueor, Sherri Donghia, Paul Mathieu and Roger Eulau

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Fernando Rivera and Michael Jones

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Jimmy Zumot and Bernadette Zumot

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Ronne Fisher, Lionel Barasch and Lili Barasch

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Yoko Sonata and Mark Sonnino

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Sherri Donghia and Dianne Benson

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Pamela Dove, Stuart Coleman, Joanna Fisher and Meryl Rosofsky

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Elizabeth Doyle, Linda Kaplan, Jeff Kaplan and Amanda Green

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Suzi Cordish

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Barbara Tober and Lara Sweeney

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner and Barbara Tober

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Christopher Mason, Llewellyn Sanchez and Peter Olsen

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Antonia Franceschi and Lola Koch

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Susan Stroman

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Paul Mathieu, Sherri Donghia and Ralph Pucci

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Atmosphere

Photos: Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner Performs at LongHouse Reserve in Honor of Jack Lenor Larsen Image


Barbara Tober, Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner and Dr. Bradley Strauchen-Scherer

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